Youth Summer Program Returns With Productions Of THE MUSIC MAN

Students hailing from several areas in and around Massachusetts will participate in The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Art's 2019 Youth Summer Program (YSP). The first teen session of YSP will present Meredith Willson's The Music Man on Friday, July 26 at 7 pm and Saturday, July 27 at 2 and 7 pm, and the second session will present the show on Friday, August 16 at 7 pm and Saturday, August 17 at 2 pm and 7 pm. YSP Pre-Teen will present The Music Man JR. on Saturday, August 10 at 2 pm and 6 pm. Tickets for all performances are on sale now.

The Music Man is family entertainment at its best, featuring some of musical theatre's most iconic songs and a story filled with wit, warmth and good old-fashioned romance. The six-time, Tony Award winning musical comedy has been entertaining audiences since 1957 and is a story to be shared with every generation.

The Music Man follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain's fall.

Tickets to The Music Man are $20 and tickets to The Music Man JR. are $15. Reservations are available online at TheHanoverTheatre.org, by phone at 877.571.SHOW (7469) or at The Hanover Theatre box office located at 2 Southbridge Street in downtown Worcester.





