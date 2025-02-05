WAM Theatre Will Host Screening Of THE M FACTOR: Shredding The Silence On Menopause

WAM Theatre will host a screening of The (M) Factor: Shredding the Silence on Menopause for our Berkshire community with a special talkback facilitated by Berkshire-based certified Menopause Coach, Edi Pasalis. This screening is hosted on Sunday, March 2nd from 3 - 5 PM in collaboration with WANDER Berkshires in Pittsfield and the Center for Listening and Presence.



"As a WAM Theatre board member, I see this event as perfectly aligned with our mission to amplify women's experience and spark meaningful conversation. As a menopause educator and advocate, I hope it not only breaks the silence around menopause, it empowers everyone going through - or anticipating - the transition to know they are not broken, not alone, and have support close at hand. Let's turn toward this powerful time of life and discover it's gifts together." — Edi Pasalis, MBA, MTS, and Certified Menopause Coach.



It takes a village to shred the silence on Menopause and center the authentic experiences of women - allies of all ages and identities are welcomed and encouraged to attend! Registration is required and there is a suggested donation of $25 for this event.



The (M) Factor: Shredding the Silence on Menopause film explores the hidden impact of menopause on women's lives. Menopause has ramifications beyond just an individual woman's well-being. The far-ranging results of women enduring untreated menopause include billions of dollars in lost wages, upended careers, family disruptions, and emotional chaos. With evidence-based information, the film empowers women to make informed health decisions and aims to remove the stigma surrounding menopause and aging.



This feature-length documentary film, centers on the lived experiences of women across the U.S. Cameras follow women into their doctors' offices, at work, and in their homes to expose the challenges they face—including racial biases, gender-ignorant care, inequitable structures and systems, and barriers due to the lack of basic midlife healthcare research. The women featured here open up about their experiences and share their stories of enduring debilitating symptoms while being ignored, ridiculed, and/or shamed—and left untreated.



Now there's a movement to fix the broken system, change the culture, and transform our future. “The (M) Factor” turns the spotlight on the progress being made. With input from emboldened physicians, healthcare advocates, and leaders in the menopause movement, the film focuses on what is being done to address this public health crisis and offers solutions that can be replicated in medical communities and workplaces across the country. To find out more about The (M) Factor visit their website: https://themfactorfilm.com/



“Menopause is the one universal female experience....You may not have a lot of things that affect women. Menopausal, I guarantee you, you will be.” —Sharon Malone, OBGYN



