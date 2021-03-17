Urbano Project Launches CREATE, CONNECT, CATALYZE

Urbano Project is hosting "Create, Connect, Catalyze," a series of five community discussions curated by Raquel Jimenez that aims to create space to understand, reflect on, and chart new courses for civic change through the arts. Held virtually, March 31-May 25, the series is hosted by seven trailblazing, transdisciplinary artist-educators. The project is funded by State Street with additional support from MCC, NEFA, the Boston Mayor's Office of Arts & Culture, and individual contributors.

Each of the five sessions will invite participants to experience and examine a wide array of community-driven artistic practices through the lenses of cultural work, grassroots activism, and the guest artist's socially-engaged practice. Participants will also have the opportunity to engage with a broad array of community members in dialogue about connecting creative practices to support local organizing efforts. Sessions will unfold in three parts: 1) a hands-on creative experience connected to the session's theme, 2) a brief presentation by guest artists about their work, and 3) a collective closing reflection focused on personal and community action. To register for any of the sessions below, please visit our website.

SESSIONS

Wednesday, March 31st, 6:00-7:30pm ET

Radical Care and Healing with Emeka Ekwelum and Noor Jones-Bey

How can our creative practices hold space for rest, reflection, and affirmation? In this participatory workshop with guest artists Emeka Ekwelum and Noor Jones-Bey, we will draw on traditions in Black feminist praxis and virtual artmaking practices to help us address this question. Furthermore, we will use our reflections to consider how community-centered artmaking practices can create space for radical care, healing, and justice. No prior artmaking experience is necessary, but curiosity is required.

Wednesday, April 14th, 6:00-7:30pm ET

Representation, Power, and Joy with Paloma Valenzuela

Whose stories do we consistently tell? How can we engage in creative practices that allow us to share more just, joyful, and robust stories? We invite you to explore these questions through an evening of conversation and storytelling with guest artist Paloma Valenzuela.

Wednesday, April 28th, 6:00-7:30pm ET

Identity and Solidarity with Sam Richardson

How can creative practices help us unpack our personal stories and community connections? We invite you to explore this question through conversation and artmaking with guest artist Sam Richardson.

Tuesday, May 11th, 6:00-7:30pm ET

Restorying Public Life with Gabriel Sosa and Sara Rivera

Where do we seek hope? How can we use the power of creative expression to acknowledge the present, while shaping a more hopeful future? We invite you to explore these questions through an evening of creative writing and conversation with guest artists Gabriel Sosa and Sara Rivera.

Tuesday, May 25th, 6:00-7:30pm ET

Creative Youth Development with Cierra Kaler-Jones

How can we support youth creative expression? What do young people want and need in their artmaking experiences? We invite you to explore these questions through an evening of reflection and conversation with guest artist and arts educator Cierra Kaler-Jones.