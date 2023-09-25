Tutti Music Collective Presents Fall Sacred Music Concert

The Tutti Music Collective, featuring the Wood Harbor Orchestra, conducted by Elijah Langille, presents “Masses and Other Sacred Works,” a fall concert, on Saturday, October 14, 8 pm, at Saint Cecelia Parish, 18 Belvidere Street, Boston.

In its third concert performance, Wood Harbor Orchestra and a choir explore the works of contemporary sacred music composers, including Kelvin Koning, Javier Marquez, Mary Casiello, Rachel Marie, and Rachel Burckardt, as well as compositions by Amy Beach, Libby Larsen and others. A featured work on the program is Missa Misceo, a 'Mash Mass' in twelve movements, consisting of excerpts from six Mass works originated by five composers.

The Tutti Music Collective is committed to showcasing the music of local minority, the LGBTQIA+ community, and living composers, in the belief that concert music should reflect the diversity of the world we live in. The Collective strives to create a space where these voices can be heard and celebrated. Wood Harbor Orchestra is dedicated to the performance of works by local composers, focused on underrepresented groups in classical music, including women, people of color, and those in the LGBTQIA+ community.

Tickets to the “Masses and Other Sacred Works” concert are $25 general admission $12 for students and seniors, available on eventbrite.com and at the door. St. Cecilia Parish is fully accessible with a street-level entrance and elevator access to the main sanctuary. Parking is available at the Hynes Auditorium Garage on Dalton Street for $13 with a ticket obtainable at the church. Alternate paid parking is available at the Prudential garage. The church building is fully accessible by elevator at both the street level entrance on Belvidere Street, and at the entrance on the corner of St. Cecilia and Scotia Streets.

For more information about Wood Harbor Music, and Composer Rachel Burckardt, visit woodharbormusic.net.