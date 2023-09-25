Tutti Music Collective Presents Fall Sacred Music Concert

Tutti Music Collective presents fall sacred music concert featuring local composers' works.

By: Sep. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Photo 1 Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 2 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look! Photo 3 Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look!
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

Tutti Music Collective Presents Fall Sacred Music Concert

The Tutti Music Collective, featuring the Wood Harbor Orchestra, conducted by Elijah Langille, presents “Masses and Other Sacred Works,” a fall concert, on Saturday, October 14, 8 pm, at Saint Cecelia Parish, 18 Belvidere Street, Boston. 

In its third concert performance, Wood Harbor Orchestra and a choir explore the works of contemporary sacred music composers, including Kelvin Koning, Javier Marquez, Mary Casiello, Rachel Marie, and Rachel Burckardt, as well as compositions by Amy Beach, Libby Larsen and others. A featured work on the program is Missa Misceo, a 'Mash Mass' in twelve movements, consisting of excerpts from six Mass works originated by five composers.

The Tutti Music Collective is committed to showcasing the music of local minority, the LGBTQIA+ community, and living composers, in the belief that concert music should reflect the diversity of the world we live in. The Collective strives to create a space where these voices can be heard and celebrated. Wood Harbor Orchestra is dedicated to the performance of works by local composers, focused on underrepresented groups in classical music, including women, people of color, and those in the LGBTQIA+ community.

Tickets to the “Masses and Other Sacred Works” concert are $25 general admission $12 for students and seniors, available on eventbrite.com and at the door. St. Cecilia Parish is fully accessible with a street-level entrance and elevator access to the main sanctuary. Parking is available at the Hynes Auditorium Garage on Dalton Street for $13 with a ticket obtainable at the church. Alternate paid parking is available at the Prudential garage. The church building is fully accessible by elevator at both the street level entrance on Belvidere Street, and at the entrance on the corner of St. Cecilia and Scotia Streets. 

For more information about Wood Harbor Music, and Composer Rachel Burckardt, visit woodharbormusic.net.




RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
Tickets Now On Sale for GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY at Emerson Colonial Theatre Photo
Tickets Now On Sale for GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY at Emerson Colonial Theatre

Broadway in Boston will present the Boston engagement of the Tony Award-winning musical Girl From The North Country.  Performances at the Emerson Colonial Theatre March 12 – 24, 2024 as part of the Lexus 23/24 Broadway In Boston season. Get event and ticket information here!

2
Blue Heron Appoints Arts Executive Bobby Pape As Executive Director Photo
Blue Heron Appoints Arts Executive Bobby Pape As Executive Director

Blue Heron, the chamber music ensemble, appoints Bobby Pape as Executive Director. Pape will lead the organization into its 25th anniversary season.

3
Video: BLUE MAN GROUP Returns to Boston With Reimagined Production Photo
Video: BLUE MAN GROUP Returns to Boston With Reimagined Production

The theatrical phenomenon and Boston resident show staple, Blue Man Group returned from its brief September hiatus with a reimagined show beginning Saturday, September 23, 2023. Check out the teaser video here!

4
Springfield Chamber Players Will Perform a Four-Concert Series At The Westfield Athenaeum Photo
Springfield Chamber Players Will Perform a Four-Concert Series At The Westfield Athenaeum

The Westfield Athenaeum and The Springfield Chamber Players (MOSSO: Musicians of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra) will present an expanded four-concert chamber music series this season at the Westfield Athenaeum. Learn more about the upcoming performances and how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

BLUE MAN GROUP Returns to Boston With Reimagined Production Video
BLUE MAN GROUP Returns to Boston With Reimagined Production
Listen: Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally Sing 'Gay Old Life' From DICKS THE MUSICAL Video
Listen: Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally Sing 'Gay Old Life' From DICKS THE MUSICAL
Courtney Reed Is the New Sparkling Diamond of MOULIN ROUGE! Video
Courtney Reed Is the New Sparkling Diamond of MOULIN ROUGE!
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Songs for a New World
Norton Singers (9/29-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Evening with Audra McDonald
Symphony Hall (10/22-10/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour
Emerson Colonial Theatre (10/01-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Case for the Existence of God
SpeakEasy Stage Company (1/26-2/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Boston Opera House (2/13-2/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shit-faced Shakespeare®: Macbeth
The Rockwell (9/15-11/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Johnny Cash: The Official Concert Experience
Emerson Colonial Theatre (3/09-3/09)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dishwasher Dreams
Merrimack Repertory Theatre (2/28-3/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood: Scared Scriptless
The Hanover Theatre & Conservatory for the Performing Arts (10/14-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cost of Living
SpeakEasy Stage Company (3/08-3/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You