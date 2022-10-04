Tony Rizzi Returns To Boston With BEFORE, DURING, AND AFTER This Month

Boston born and trained dancer/choreographer Tony Rizzi along with his company the Bad Habits will perform Before, During and After (working with William Forsythe) a lecture/performance about the Ballet Frankfurt and its legendary director William Forsythe. Set to take place October 28-30, at the Complex @ Canal in Cambridge, these performances are presented as part of The Dance Complex's DIY Performance Series.

Tony Rizzi trained at the Boston Ballet School for 4 years before joining Ballet Frankfurt in 1985, where he became one of William Forsythe's main dancers and collaborators over the next two decades. Through this lecture/performance, Rizzi will share his experiences working with Forsythe, allowing audiences to gain a deeper understanding of the wide range of works that led Ballet Frankfurt to become a world-renowned troupe.

In an interview, Forsythe once said "I have a company of comedians who can dance really well." Rizzi and his company The Bad Habits continue that legacy as they interweave stage performance with videos from archival footage of Ballet Frankfurt and The Forsythe Company to create a live event that gives insight into the mysterious emergence of art.

Rizzi and company use humor to tell stories and to reflect on the key impulses that contributed to the uniqueness, magic and myth of Forsythe and his dancers.

In its 30th year, The Dance Complex continues to serve dance and dancers from next door and from every corner of the world. With the 2022-23 DIY Performance Series, The DC brings to audiences a dimensional variety of experiences focused on the new creations emerging from dance and movement artists today. Additional DIY performances will be announced at a later date.

The Dance Complex @ Canal District Kendall is located at 650 E Kendall St, Cambridge. Tickets and information at eventbrite.com