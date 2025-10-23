 tracker
Tickets to MOULIN ROUGE! National Tour in Boston on Sale Now

Performances run at the Citizens Opera House, July 29 – August 9, 2026.

Oct. 23, 2025
Tickets to MOULIN ROUGE! National Tour in Boston on Sale Now Image
Broadway In Boston will present the return of the Tony Award winning production, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL in Boston. Individual tickets are now on sale.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened to critical acclaim at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in the Summer of 2019 and reopened in September 2021 following the shutdown of Broadway due to the pandemic.


