Tickets Now On Sale for Silkroad Ensemble's Premiere of PHOENIX RISING at American Repertory Theater

American Repertory Theater at Harvard University and Silkroad announced today that tickets are now on sale for the premiere of Phoenix Rising, a new production celebrating rebirth with more than twenty-five Silkroad artists and the debut performance of Silkroad Artistic Director Rhiannon Giddens. Phoenix Rising will be performed at the Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square on November 19, 20, and 21, 2021.

Tickets from $25 are now available at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/PhoenixRising. See below for the performance schedule and additional ticketing information.

Silkroad Ensemble reunites to debut Phoenix Rising, a musical rebirth and celebration featuring more than twenty-five Silkroad artists alongside Artistic Director and Grammy Award-winning musician and vocalist Rhiannon Giddens. Silkroad offers Phoenix Rising as a collective grieving song and a clarion call, uniting audiences through varied cultural experiences to create a more peaceful and just world as we emerge from a long and stunning upheaval.

As a performer, composer, and cross-cultural connector, Rhiannon Giddens has pursued a lifelong mission to shine light on previously under-recognized voices, genres, and musical traditions. Her performance with the Silkroad Ensemble in Phoenix Rising will be her first since beginning her tenure as Artistic Director of the organization, which was founded by cellist and humanitarian Yo-Yo Ma in 1998.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with A.R.T for the debut of Phoenix Rising, and I'm especially excited to finally be reunited (and in most cases, just ol' plain united!) with my colleagues and friends in the Silkroad Ensemble," says Silkroad Artistic Director Rhiannon Giddens. "The last eighteen months have tested our physical and mental strength in unfathomable ways, but we have proven our resilience of mind and spirit time and time again. Phoenix Rising recognizes this challenging time in our collective history, while also celebrating our ability to endure and come together in the midst of pain and hardship."

Silkroad and Giddens have collaborated on new works that coalesce her unique worldview with the Ensemble's collective experience during the pandemic to put together a program that features a cross-section of Silkroad's award-winning compositions and arrangements; four major new commissions by Silkroad artists Shawn Conley, Sandeep Das, Maeve Gilchrist, and Kaoru Watanabe; and new arrangements by Giddens, Colin Jacobsen, Edward Pérez, and Mazz Swift.

Boston and Cambridge audiences familiar with Silkroad through its residency at Harvard University and the Ensemble's numerous local appearances including at A.R.T.'s OBERON will get the first look at Phoenix Rising before the program tours the United States in 2022.

