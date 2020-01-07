The Young Company Winter Festival Warms Up The Stage At Greater Boston Stage Company

The Young Company Winter Festival, performed by actors in grades 1-12, is the culmination of eight weeks of rehearsals by students and their professional directors, music directors, choreographers, stage managers, and design teams. The Young Company Winter Festival includes four fully staged productions: Disney's instant classic Frozen JR., the mischievous and playful Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka, the raucous The Addams Family: A New Musical, and the new and exciting Firebringer.



A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Disney's Frozen JR. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen JR. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart! Directed by Liana C. Percoco, Assistant Directed and Choreographed by Autumn Blazon-Brown, Music Direction by Julia Nelson, Costume Design by Emma George, and Stage Managed by Shauwna Grillo.

Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka follows enigmatic candy manufacturer, Willy Wonka, as he stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his scrumptious candy bars. Whoever comes up with these tickets will win a free tour of the Wonka factory, as well as a lifetime supply of candy. Four of the five winning children are insufferable brats; the fifth is a likeable young lad named Charlie Bucket, who takes the tour in the company of his equally amiable grandfather. The children must learn to follow Mr. Wonka's rules in the factory... or suffer the consequences. Co-Directed by Stephen Zubricki IV, Co-Directed & Choreographed by Sydney Grant, Music Direction by Vanessa Schukis, Costume Design by Rebecca Glick, and Stage Managed by Lindsey Sigler.

In the comical feast that is The Addams Family: A New Musical, the wackiness in every family is joyously embraced. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family- a man her parents have never met. And if that wasn't upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before- keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Directed by Daniel Begin, Choreographed by Wanda Strukus, Music Direction by Lea Peterson, Costume Design by Brittany Meehan, and Stage Managed by Emma Campbell.

At the dawn of humanity, one tribe of cave-people survives the many trials of prehistoric life under the wise leadership of Jemilla, The Peacemaker. Jemilla taught her people to express themselves, rather than bashing each others' heads with rocks and eating each others' babies. But one member of the tribe doesn't seem to fit in. Zazzalil is always trying to invent things to make life easier... for herself. While out hatching her latest scheme, Zazzalil stumbles upon the most important discovery in history. Recommended for audiences ages 13+ (contains strong language), Firebringer is directed and choreographed by Director of Education, Tyler Rosati. Music Direction is by Bethany Aiken, Costume Design by Emily Rossier, and Stage Managed by Molly Burman.

The Young Company Winter Festival program and design team also includes Tyler Rosati (Director of Education), Ceit Zweil (Education Associate), Molly Burman (Festival Production Manager), Tori Oakes (Set Designer), Matt Cost (Lighting Designer), and Jennifer Butler (Properties Master).

Performances:

Disney's Frozen JR.-Sunday, January 26th at 11AM; Saturday, February 1st at 11AM; and Sunday, February 2nd at 11AM. Disney's Frozen JR. is recommended for all ages.

Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka-Saturday, January 25th at 1PM; Sunday, January 26th at 1PM; Saturday, February 1st at 1PM; and Sunday, February 2nd at 1PM. Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka is recommended for all ages.

The Addams Family: A New Musical-Saturday, January 25th at 4PM; Sunday, January 26th at 4PM; Thursday, January 30th at 7:30PM; and Saturday, February 1st at 4PM. The Addams Family: A New Musical is recommended for all ages.

Firebringer-Friday, January 24th at 7:30PM; Saturday, January 25th at 7:30PM; Friday, January 31st at 7:30PM; and Saturday, February 1st at 7:30PM. Firebringer is recommended for ages 13 and up.

Tickets are $15. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Box Office at Greater Boston Stage Company at (781) 279-2200, or visit www.greaterbostonstage.org. Group sales are also available. Please contact Bryan Miner, Audience Development Manager, at bryan@greaterbostonstage.org or (781) 279-7885 x107 for more information.





