The Umbrella Stage Company to Present Special Program Exploring the Filipino American Experience

In recognition of Filipino American Heritage Month, The Umbrella Stage Company will present a special program exploring the Filipino American Experience through the dramatic writing and production process as part of the 29th annual 2021 Concord Festival of Authors.

On October 30 at 8PM, join an interactive discussion with playwright Hortense Gerardo, director Michelle Aguillon, and actor Jude Torres who will present a scene of an original play that examines what it means to be a Filipino American in relation to the American Dream through the lens of a Filipino family living in the suburbs of Cleveland. They will discuss the process of bringing scripts to life through the collaborative process of live theater, and will preview a short scene-in-progress from an upcoming World Premiere of Gerardo's new work commissioned for The Umbrella's 2021-2022 season.

This is the first time a playwright has been featured in the CFA. Now in its 29th year, the Concord Festival of Authors celebrates the written and spoken word with a global audience. The Umbrella Stage Company stages professional productions in newly constructed theaters of the expansive Umbrella Arts Center, a multifunction nonprofit in historic Concord, MA.

This special streamed event is free with registration at https://TheUmbrellaArts.org/FilAm