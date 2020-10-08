The Town and The City Festival Moves Online For 2020 With One Night Of Music

There is no cost to view the stream, but donations are encouraged to offset the cost of bringing the event back next year.

The Town and The City Festival will be presenting a special online program for 2020, bringing more than a dozen acts together for the third year of the festival. The eclectic lineup will feature many past festival participants as well as new artists performing Americana, Folk, Rock, Blues, Poetry and Indie music. The program will be broadcast via ONCE Somerville's "ONCE Virtual Venue" platform and will be streamed on both the ONCE Virtual Venue's and The Town and the City's Facebook pages as well as the ONCE Virtual Venue YouTube channel. There will also be a special Zoom link available via oncesomerville.com. There is no cost to view the stream, but donations are encouraged to offset the cost of bringing the event back next year.

The Town and The City's 2020 Lineup includes:

Ali McGuirk

Gary Hoey

Brooke Annibale

Genie Santiago

Bryan Hinkley Porter

Ryan Montbleau

Caitlin Canty

Scarlett Sabet

Chris Brokaw

Walter Sickert

Evolfo

Will Dailey

Frank Morey

Will Orchard





"Under the circumstances of the pandemic, we are not able to bring the festival back to downtown Lowell this year. However we still want to provide a way to showcase some great artists and draw attention to our annual event as well as the Lowell community," Chris Porter, President and CEO of Porter Productions. "This is going to be a great night of music with an all star lineup from across New England and beyond. We look forward to returning in person in 2021."

Debuting in 2018, The Town and The City Festival is produced by Porter Productions in association with the Greater Merrimack Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau..

Named after the novel The Town and the City, the first major work published by Jack Kerouac, the festival typically spans two-days and takes place in event spaces, bars, cafes, and galleries throughout downtown Lowell.

The Town and the City Festival will stream online Saturday, October 24 at 8pm EST on the festival's Facebook page, and the ONCE Virtual Venue YouTube channel. A special Zoom link may also be used to view the program (via oncesomerville.com). There is no cost to view the stream, but donations are encouraged.

About Porter Productions: Chris Porter has over 30 years of experience in the concert industry. Over 20 years of that experience has been focused on programming and producing festivals and special events. Some notable events include Bumbershoot (Seattle, WA), the LoDo Music Festival (Denver, CO), The Nines Festival (Ft. Devens, MA), and the Macefield Music Festival (Seattle, WA). After working on Bumbershoot for 18 years, in 2015 Porter fully focused on his own company, Porter Productions, which provides talent buying, booking management, consulting, and production coordination for various events and venues in the United States. Porter currently oversees the booking at ONCE Somerville in Somerville, MA as well as a number of festival projects including Hardly Strictly Bluegrass (San Francisco, CA), South Lake Union Block Party (Seattle, WA) and The Town and The City Festival (Lowell, MA).

