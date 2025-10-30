The Spire Center For Performing Arts Unveils December Holiday Performances

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From comedy to carols, The Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, MA is celebrating the holiday season with a festive lineup this December. Highlights include Gary Ho Ho Hoey's 30th anniversary show on December 6, Nashville artist Sarah Martin on December 11, female powerhouses Divas with a Twist on December 12, iconic voice of Stryper Michael Sweet on December 13, Neil McGarry's annual one-man show of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol on December 14, Irish acclaimed band Lúnasa on December 18, and two high-energy performances from Christmas with the Celts on December 20. To close out 2025 at the Spire, Christine Hurley will be joined by a cast of comedy all stars for New Year's Eve.

This year marks the 30th Anniversary of Ho Ho Hoey. In 1995, Gary Hoey created the first ever full album of rock instrumental holiday classics in his bedroom on an 8-track recorder. His love for Christmas music came from his beloved mother and growing up in Lowell set the backdrop for many great holiday memories. Gary's Ho! Ho! Hoey Rockin' Holiday Tour has become a cherished holiday tradition for families and radio stations around the world. Joining him is his son, Ian Hoey on guitar.

Step into the holiday spirit with Nashville recording artist Sarah Martin, “the tiny girl with the big voice and bigger heart.” Let Sarah's powerful vocals and heartfelt performances fill your December evening with the warmth and magic of the season. Featuring beloved holiday classics, original tunes, and a dash of festive cheer, this show is the perfect way to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. Whether you're looking to cozy up with some yuletide melodies or embrace the joy of the season, Sarah's performance will make your holidays truly sparkle.

Divas with a Twist (12/12 at 8:00PM)

The Boston-based musical group features five female vocalists with professional theater backgrounds combined with Grammy-nominated musicians. Not your typical band, this group of talented performers collaborated to create a dynamic night of musical entertainment. The Divas will perform a night of classic holiday favorites with new arrangements and beautiful harmonies as well as rocking renditions of some old favorites.

Michael Sweet Band (12/13 at 7:30PM)

Known for his dynamic performances and powerful vocals, Michael Sweet will delight fans with a mix of Christmas classics, Stryper favorites, and solo hits. He continues to helm Grammy-nominated Christian hard-rock outfit Stryper, which he co-founded more than 35 years ago. With more than 10 million career album sales worldwide, the venerable band ascended to prominence in the 1980s with Billboard Top 40-charting singles like “Calling on You,” “Honestly,” and “Always There for You.”

Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol (12/14 at 3:00PM)

Armed only with a bare stage and Dickens' glorious words, Neil McGarry delivers Dickens' holiday classic A Christmas Carol in a tour de force performance that has left audiences riveted from Boston to Prague. In what has become a Plymouth holiday tradition, this joyous, captivating, and witty show is a fully staged, full-throated leap into Dickens' most famous story, delivered with a simplicity that disarms and touches the heart.

Named for an ancient Celtic harvest festival, Lúnasa was formed in 1997 from members of some of the greatest Irish groups of the previous decade. Having since sold over a quarter of a million records and performed over 2,000 shows, Lunasa has won multiple awards and become one of the most influential bands in the history of traditional music. Singer Dave Curley will join them for the performance.

Christmas with the Celts (12/20 at 6:00PM and 8:30PM)

Celebrating 12 years of successful national touring, Christmas with the Celts performs a wonderful combination of timeless ancient Irish Christmas Carols and lively Irish dance with modern contemporary songs but with Irish instrumentation. New Christmas hits, Celts originals, and fresh Irish Dance tunes are added to the show each year so that no two years are the same. This year Christmas with the Celts will introduce top Irish musicians Patrick D'Arcy from Dublin and Fiachra O'Regan from Connemara, Ireland, and singer/fiddler Luisa Marion

New Year's Eve Comedy Show features comedian Christine Hurley, joined by guest comics Dave Russo, Jerry Thornton, and Pete Costello. Christine Hurley has been on Nick at Nite's "Search for America's Funniest Mom Contest," season 9 of the "The Great Food Truck Race" on the Food Network and "America's Got Talent!"