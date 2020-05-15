The Hanover Theatre's 2020-2021 Broadway Series to Feature MEAN GIRLS, THE BAND'S VISIT and More

Plan your escape now for a season of award-winning hits and powerful new musicals. The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts has announced its 2020-2021 Broadway Series: An all-new Blue Man Group production (Thursday, January 14 - Sunday, January 17), Jimmy Buffett-inspired Escape to Margaritaville (Thursday, January 28 - Sunday, January 31), Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS (Thursday, February 25 - Sunday, February 28), Tony®- and Grammy®-award winning The Band's Visit (Thursday, March 18 - Sunday, March 21), Tina Fey's Mean Girls (Tuesday, June 22 - Sunday, June 27) and two more sizzling musicals to be announced later this summer.

Seven-show subscribers receive the best benefits, the best pricing and the best seats.

"We have been avid members and support everything we possibly can at the theatre, said Loyal Subscribers Barry and Jean Alman. "Whatever the schedule is, we look forward to it! This is why we didn't even hesitate to automatically renew our Broadway subscription."

"We have supported The Hanover Theatre since the beginning and couldn't be prouder," said subscribers Cathy Angelini and Dr. Michael Bradbury. "What the theatre is doing for the re-development of Worcester is outstanding and we're ecstatic to be a part of it. The Hanover Theatre has amazing shows and the pricing is fantastic . . . we're always looking forward to our seven nights out throughout the year."

Things may be in a state of constant change, but what does not change is the theatre's commitment to taking care of more than 200,000 theatregoers who come through the theatre's doors each year. That's why, new this year, seven-show subscribers can exchange into any performance or show in the Broadway Series.

Subscribe before June 1 to receive a $25 theatre gift certificate as our gift to you! Plus, save up to 15% on individual ticket prices (student subscribers save between $98 and $219), defer payments until September 15 and take advantage of an interest-free payment plan. Save on a costly trip to the big city and share the joy of theatre with friends and family at one of Pollstar's top theatres in the world. Visit TheHanoverTheatre.org/subscriptions or call the box office at 877.571.SHOW (7469) to learn more.

About the 2020-2021 Broadway Series:

Blue Man Group

Thursday, January 14 - Sunday, January 17

Generously Sponsored by Berkshire Bank

More than 35 million people around the world have experienced the smash hit phenomenon that is Blue Man Group, and now it's your turn! Blue Man Group visits Worcester for a limited engagement on their all-new North American tour. It's everything you know and love about Blue Man Group, signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity and quirky comedy. The men are still blue, but the rest is all new! Featuring pulsing, original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interaction and hilarious absurdity, join the Blue Men in a joyful experience that unites audiences of all ages.

Escape to Margaritaville

Thursday, January 28 - Sunday, January 31

Generously Sponsored by The Club at Rockland Trust Bank

Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all, and stay to find something they never expected. With a book by Emmy® Award winner Greg Garcia ("My Name is Earl," "Raising Hope") and Emmy® Award nominee Mike O'Malley ("Survivors Remorse," "Shameless"), Escape to Margaritaville is a musical comedy featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Fins," "Volcano," "Cheeseburger in Paradise" and many more.

CATS

Thursday, February 25 - Sunday, February 28

Generously Sponsored by Country Bank

CATS, the record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber that has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages, is coming to Worcester!

Audiences and critics alike are rediscovering this beloved musical with breathtaking music, including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater, "Memory." Winner of seven Tony® Awards including Best Musical, CATS tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. The original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber ("The Phantom of the Opera," "School of Rock," "Sunset Boulevard"), original scenic and costume design by John Napier ("Les Misérables"), all-new lighting design by Natasha Katz ("Aladdin"), all-new sound design by Mick Potter, new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler ("Hamilton") based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne ("Phantom") and direction by Trevor Nunn ("Les Misérables") make this production a new CATS for a new generation!

The Band's Visit

Thursday, March 18 - Sunday, March 21

Generously Sponsored by The Club at Rockland Trust Bank

The critically acclaimed smash-hit Broadway musical The Band's Visit is the winner of 10 Tony® Awards, including Best Musical, making it one of the most Tony-winning musicals in history.a?? It is also a Grammy Award® winner for Best Musical Theater Album.

In this joyously offbeat story, set in a town that's way off the beaten path, a band of musicians arrive lost, out of the blue. Under the spell of the desert sky, and with beautiful music perfuming the air, the band brings the town to life in unexpected and tantalizing ways. Even the briefest visit can stay with you forever.

With a Tony®- and Grammy®-winning score that seduces your soul and sweeps you off your feet, and featuring thrillingly talented onstage musicians, The Band's Visit rejoices in the way music makes us laugh, makes us cry, and, ultimately, brings us together.

To Be Announced August 17, 2020



Thursday, April 8 - Sunday, April 11

Generously sponsored by Bay State Savings Bank

To Be Announced July 20, 2020



Thursday, May 6 - Sunday, May 9

Generously Sponsored by Cornerstone Bank

Mean Girls



Tuesday, June 22 - Sunday, June 27

Generously Sponsored by Fidelity Investments

Direct from Broadway, Mean Girls is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey ("30 Rock), composer Jeff Richmond ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), lyricist Nell Benjamin ("Legally Blonde") and director Casey Nicholaw ("The Book of Mormon").

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.





