The Hanover Theatre Announces $250,000 Grant From Bank Of America

The Hanover Theatre is pleased to announce a $250,000 grant from the Bank of America Charitable Foundation in support of the expansion of the theatre and its Conservatory for the Performing Arts. This work is a key part of the revitalization of downtown Worcester and a catalyst for economic development in the area.

The funding will help provide improved open space being designed and built as part of the City of Worcester's Main Street Reimagined project, including a pedestrian plaza and outdoor stage in the front of the theatre. The project will support the vision of a growing cultural center downtown, add to the vibrancy of the area and give out-of-towners another reason to visit the city and take advantage of what it has to offer.

Bank of America has been a benefactor of The Hanover Theatre for many years, and this grant is the latest in a longstanding collaborative relationship based on a shared commitment to the power of arts in building a community. In recognition of the gift, Bank of America will have the opportunity to name a new outdoor stage on the plaza, which will be used during the temperate months of the year.

"At Bank of America, we believe that forming strong partnerships with key organizations allows us to have a greater impact on the communities we serve," said Ed Shea, Bank of America's central Massachusetts market president. "The Hanover Theatre touches well over a quarter million patrons every year and is a staple in the local arts community. In addition to the positive impact that performing arts has on the community, the improvements to the theatre also play an important role in the rebirth of downtown Worcester."

"We can and should be a cultural asset to the full diversity of Worcester, not just those who purchase a ticket to come inside for a show. With Bank of America's support, the new outdoor stage will give us the opportunity to bring performances outside our traditional walls and create a whole new level of vitality to the Theatre District for those that live or work downtown," said Troy Siebels, president and CEO of The Hanover Theatre.

About The Hanover Theatre

The Hanover Theatre has entertained more than 2 million patrons with world-class performances and headlining acts including Broadway hits ("Jersey Boys," "Kinky Boots," "Something Rotten!"), comedians (Dave Chappelle, Jay Leno, Jerry Seinfeld), musical acts (Neil Young, Aretha Franklin, John Legend, Tony Bennett) and everything in between ("A Christmas Carol," Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre, Alton Brown, Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson). POLLSTAR consistently ranks The Hanover Theatre as one of the Top Theatres in the World. After ten seasons, the award-winning, historic theatre continues to establish its place as a world-class performing arts venue, acting as a catalyst for the economic development of downtown Worcester. The Hanover Theatre's facilities at 551 Main Street house function spaces, offices and The Hanover Theatre Conservatory.

Worcester Center for Performing Arts, a registered not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization, owns and operates The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts. All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You