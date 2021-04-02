The Handel and Haydn Society Celebrates Mozart With A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

The Handel and Haydn Society will celebrate all things Mozart with A Little Night Music. Directed by Aisslinn Nosky, the streaming concert will feature Mozart's Eine kleine Nachtmusik and the beautiful Serenade No. 6 for Orchestra in D Major K. 239, Serenata notturna expertly performed by the H+H Orchestra.

Mozart A Little Night Music will be available for free, with a suggested donation of $10, through the Handel and Haydn Society website at handelandhaydn.org/streaming-concerts/, and on the H+H Facebook and YouTube channels. The concert will stream on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 3:00 PM ET, and will be available for one month. H+H season subscribers and donors of $100 or more will receive additional content and early access to the performance two days before the public.

The H+H Orchestra will elevate Mozart's string serenade Eine kleine Nachtmusik with their 18th-century instruments and techniques, taking one of Mozart's most familiar and beloved works and presenting it in a fresh way for the audience. The H+H Orchestra will also perform the lively Serenata notturna, featuring Jonathan Hess, timpani; Fiona Hughes, violin; Kyle Miller, viola; and Heather Miller Lardin, bass. Mozart's addition of the timpani to the string orchestra in the Serenata notturna highlights the rhythmic element and charm of the music.

"This special performance was the first time we were able to play in Symphony Hall after more than a year's absence due to restrictions caused by the pandemic," said Aisslinn Nosky, H+H Concertmaster. "Our joy in returning was expressed through this happy music!"

The Handel and Haydn Society's 2020-21 Season Performances include:

Jonathan Woody World Premiere

April 20, 2021

Streaming online

Mozart A Little Night Music

May 4, 2021

Streaming online

Haydn + Saint-Georges

May 25, 2021

Streaming online

