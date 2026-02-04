The Coolidge to Celebrate Icons, Love, and Women in February and March Repertory

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Coolidge Corner Theatre (‘the Coolidge') revealed their repertory programing for February and March 2026 which will kick-off with Icons celebrating Sidney Poitier who was one of the most important American cultural figures of the 20th century, making an impact as an actor, filmmaker, and activist. With a film career spanning over 60 years, the Coolidge is excited to present some of his most iconic award-winning movies to honor his amazing legacy.

Opposites Attract will follow and highlight love stories. Even though these come in all shapes and sizes, the Coolidge will be celebrating the ones that seem like they shouldn't fit. As magical as it is to watch a simple romance unfold on screen, the payoff feels so much sweeter when two unlikely characters find themselves falling in spite of their differences. These improbably paired characters teach us that attraction is anything but simple when the chemistry is magnetic enough.

In celebration of Women's History Month, the final two series will bring the spotlight to women in the film industry. Indian American filmmaker, Mira Nair, will be celebrated with her own series titled after her name and will feature some of her highly acclaimed and culturally rich films such as Salaam Bombay! and Monsoon Wedding.

The second and final series in March will be Calling the Shots: Women Directors and Cinematographers, which as the title suggests, will celebrate women directors and cinematographers. Notable films that make up the series include The Last Showgirl (Gia Coppola) and Portrait of a Lady on Fire (Céline Sciamma).

“Our audiences have responded so enthusiastically to our repertory screenings that we're now running multiple programs each month! These 4 film series offer cinephiles a chance to see how Sidney Poitier commands the screen, laugh along with mismatched couples, catch up on the filmography of Mira Nair, and see the incredible results of filmmaking with women behind the camera”. expressed Mark Anastasio, Coolidge Artistic Director.

The full lineup for all series is listed below.

Icons: Poitier

Tues, Feb 10 - THE DEFIANT ONES

Tues, Feb 17 - LILIES OF THE FIELD

Sun, Feb 25 - A RAISIN IN THE SUN (matinee)

Opposites Attract

Weds, Feb 4 - MY MAN GODFREY

Weds, Feb 11 - WOMAN OF THE YEAR

Sun, Feb 15 - WHAT'S UP DOC

Weds, Feb 18 - WHEN HARRY MET SALLY

Weds, Feb 25 - 10 THINGS I HATE ABOUT YOU

Tuesday, March 3 - SALAAM BOMBAY

Tuesday, March 10 - MISSISSIPPI MASALA

Tuesday, March 17 - MONSOON WEDDING

Calling the Shots: Women Directors and Cinematographers*

Wednesday, March 4 - JEANNE DIELMAN, 23, QUAI DU COMMERCE, 1080 BRUXELLES

Wednesday, March 11 - THE LAST SHOWGIRL

Wednesday, March 18 - BEAU TRAVAIL

Wednesday, March 25 - MUDBOUND

Wednesday, April 1 - PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE

*Coolidge Education offering available for this series