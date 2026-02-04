THE 24-HOUR PLAYS Returning to the Provincetown Theater for 16th Year

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Provincetown Theater will present the 16th annual 24-Hour Plays: Provincetown at the company’s playhouse at 238 Bradford Street in Provincetown, MA on Saturday, February 21 at 7pm, and Sunday, February 22 at 2pm.

This is the longest-running consecutive production of The 24-Hour Plays in the state of Massachusetts, bringing together 7 writers, 7 directors, and 21 actors to produce seven 10-minute plays, written, rehearsed, directed, staged, and performed for a live audience within a 24-hour period of time.

Provincetown’s 2025 participating playwrights are James Cerne, Gary Garrison, Bob Keary, Brigid Moynahan, Jody O’Neil, Racine Oxtoby, and Candace Perry. Tickets are now on sale online here.

Annually produced for the theater by Nathan Butera and Frank Vasello, producer Butera says, "While we pride ourselves on strictly adhering to the format, we should technically call them the 36 Hour Plays since they've become so popular we've had to add an encore matinee performance on Sunday.” Always a sell-out event, Butera continues, “the time constraint involved in creating work in such a short amount of time produces that elusive child-like sense of play that is felt not just by the participants, but by the audience as well."

Cape Cod actors and directors joining this year’s 24-Hour Plays include: Eric Auger, Alston Brown, Joe Bruno, Connie Chan, Andrew Clemons, David Drake, Marcy Feller, Karl Felix, Paul E. Halley, Dian Hamilton, Alison Hyder, Bob Junker, Loren Lee, Tim Maher, Thom Markee, Bryant Marshall, Steven Myerson, Brett Parson, Sylvia Peck, Fermin Rojas, Steve Ross, Bill Salem, Rachel Solomon, Bragan Thomas, Sally Tighe, and Margaret VanSant.

The 24-Hour Plays: Provincetown performs Saturday, February 21 at 7pm and the matinee on Sunday, February 22 at 2pm at the Provincetown Theater, 238 Bradford Street, Provincetown, MA 02657. Tickets are $30 and can be obtained in-person at the box office during business hours, or online here.

The 24-Hour Plays (est. 1995, Mark Armstrong, artistic director) is a non-profit institution whose goal is to bring together creative communities to produce plays and musicals written, rehearsed and performed in 24 hours.

“Through our radically-present approach to theater,” states The 24-Hour Plays organization, “we make work that responds immediately to the world around us, builds communities and generates new artistic partnerships. Our events include The 24-Hour Plays on Broadway and The 24-Hour Musicals, as well as productions from London to Los Angeles, Dublin to Minneapolis, Finland to Mexico and more.

Since March 2020, The 24-Hour Plays: Viral Monologues have generated 600 new free-to-view theater pieces featuring over 1000 artists that have been viewed millions of times and are now archived in the Library of Congress.’