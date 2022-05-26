The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular Returns To Celebrate The Fourth Of July On The Charles River Esplanade

The Boston Pops and Conductor Keith Lockhart have announced the 2022 return of the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular to the Charles River Esplanade after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program will take place under the direction of Keith Lockhart from the stage of the Hatch Memorial Shell on the Charles River Esplanade Shed, Monday, July 4, 8-11 p.m., broadcast live on Bloomberg TV and Radio, as well as locally on WHDH-TV Channel 7.

The 2022 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular continues the Boston Pops' historic tradition of sharing the gift of a free musical celebration with its hometown. Keith Lockhart, who will direct his 27th Fourth-of-July program as Boston Pops Conductor, will lead a program featuring the Boston Pops orchestra, along with the Tanglewood Festival Chorus, and the Middlesex County Volunteers Fifes & Drums.

Program details and special guest performers will be announced in the coming weeks. The 2022 Fireworks Spectacular will include a special moment in memory of David Mugar, whose support of Boston's Independence Day celebration starting in 1974 transformed the event into one of the most recognized Independence Day celebrations in the country.

This year, the July 3rd rehearsal will be closed to the public to focus on the return of the Fourth of July holiday celebration.

Pay TV customers in the greater Boston area can view the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular on DISH: Channel 203 DirectTV: Channel 353; and RCN: Channels 325/672. For Comcast subscribers within the greater Boston area, Bloomberg TV can be found on channels 45, 757 or 844, depending on the location in the market. Viewers beyond the greater Boston area should check their local pay TV provider listings for information on where to tune in to see Bloomberg TV's Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular in their local areas. For a TV Tune-In Chart on where to view the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular on Bloomberg Television in the greater Boston area, visit the Boston Pops July 4th website.

Bloomberg Radio

Radio listeners in the greater Boston area can hear the concert through Bloomberg's flagship stations in Boston and Newburyport on 106.1 FM/1330 AM/1450 AM/92.9-HD2, and via expanded coverage this year on 99.1 WPLM-FM (Plymouth, MA) covering Boston's South Shore, Southeastern Massachusetts, Cape Cod and portions of Rhode Island. Nationally the concert can be found on SiriusXM channel 119, online at bloombergradio.com, and via mobile on the Bloomberg and iHeartRadio apps.