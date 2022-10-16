Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Taylor Tomlinson Will Bring THE HAVE IT ALL TOUR to the Boch Center in February

The comedian will play the Wang Theatre on Friday, February 3rd.

Oct. 16, 2022  

Taylor Tomlinson is heading back on the road and bringing her new "The Have it All Tour" to the Boch Center Wang Theatre on Friday, February 3rd. The comedian has starred in a pair of critically acclaimed Netflix specials and brings her new material on tour starting in January. Tickets for Taylor Tomlinson live at the Boch Center Wang Theatre go on sale Friday, October 14 at 10:00 AM online at www.bochcenter.org.

The Wang Theatre show marks a return to Boston for Tomlinson where she recorded her last special, Look At You, which is now streaming on Netflix. The New York Times wrote in Look At You Tomlinson has "a ruthless appetite for laughs." The special is an evolution of the Forbes' 30 Under 30 star's Quarter-Life Crisis that debuted on Netflix March of 2020. Her first hour-long special went on to be named "Best of 2020" by New York Times, Decider, Paste and earned unanimous critical praise with the Washington Post calling her "your favorite quarantine-watch" and Newsweek dubbing her "undeniably hilarious."

Tickets are available at the Boch Center Box Office, www.bochcenter.org, by calling (800) 982-ARTS (2787) and via Ticketmaster. The Wang Theatre is located at 270 Tremont Street in Boston, MA

About the Boch Center

The Boch Center is one of the nation's leading nonprofit performing arts institutions and a guardian of the historic Wang and Shubert Theatres. As New England's largest cultural venue, the Boch Center is home to theater, classical and popular music, dance, comedy, opera, Broadway musicals, family entertainment, and more.

Located in Boston's historic Theater District, the Boch Center also offers a diverse mix of educational, cultural and community outreach initiatives, including the City Spotlights Leadership Program and the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame; collaborates with artists and local nonprofit arts organizations; preserves historic venues; and acts as a champion for Greater Boston's arts and cultural community. Learn more at bochcenter.org.

About Outback Presents

Outback Presents is the leading independent, full-service promoter of live entertainment. Based in Nashville, Outback Presents produces thousands of music and comedy shows, tours, and festivals annually across North America and connects its diverse roster of artists with their fans.


