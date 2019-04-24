Talmi Entertainment Presents Moscow Ballet's GREAT RUSSIAN NUTCRACKER

The Boch Center and Talmi Entertainment announced that Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker will bring the Gift of Christmas Tour to the Boch Center Wang Theatre stage on Friday, December 6 at 7:00PM. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, April 26 at 10:00AM.

Moscow Ballet makes Christmas gift giving easy with the holiday performance that delights all ages...from the life-sized Kissy Doll to the fierce, red-eyed Rat King; the Russian Troika Sleigh bringing Masha through the Snow Forest to the Land of Peace and Harmony which is populated with 10 foot tall dancing puppets, exotic flying birds and dancing couples from the world's five great heritages.

The Great Russian Nutcracker features award-winning Principal Ballerinas and Danseurs from the top ballet academies in Russia and a large corps de ballet.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, April 26 at 10:00AM and will be available at the Boch Center Box Office, www.bochcenter.org, by calling (800) 982-ARTS (2787) and via Ticketmaster.





