THE ART OF THE BRICK -- LEGO Art Exhibition Extended One Final Week In Boston

THE ART OF THE BRICK- a captivating exhibition featuring intriguing works of art by renowned contemporary artist Nathan Sawaya- has announced that it will extend its final week in Boston, with tickets now on sale through Sunday, April 30 - this will be the last chance to experience the exhibition as it must close.

THE ART OF THE BRICK displays over 90 works of art made exclusively from one of the most recognizable toys in the world-the LEGO® brick. Tickets prices start at $28 and last chance tickets are available at Click Here.

Centrally located in the Back Bay area of Boston, the newly renovated Newbury Street location introduces visitors to a reimagined museum-like experience, with breathtaking contemporary art at every turn. The collection features original pieces as well as re-imagined versions of some of the world's most famous art masterpieces made exclusively from LEGO bricks like Da Vinci's Mona Lisa and Van Gogh's Starry Night and as well as a gallery showcasing an innovative, multimedia collection of LEGO brick infused photography that Sawaya produced in collaboration with award-winning photographer Dean West.

THE ART OF THE BRICK also includes fan favorite, Yellow, a sculpture of a man ripping his chest open with thousands of yellow LEGO bricks cascades ng from the cavity. In addition, visitors will be able to walk beside a 20-foot-long T-Rex dinosaur skeleton made out of bricks and come face-to-face with a giant LEGO skull.

THE ART OF THE BRICK is the first major exhibition to use LEGO bricks as the sole art medium. Sawaya transforms LEGO bricks into tremendous and thought-provoking sculptures, elevating the toy to the realm of art. Sawaya's ability to transform this common toy into something meaningful, his devotion to spatial perfection and the way he conceptualizes action, enables him to elevate what almost every child has played with into the status of contemporary art.