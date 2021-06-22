Studio Americana To Stage Two Family-Friendly Musicals In Plymouth

Americana Theatre Company's Studio Americana youth performing arts programs will stage two family-friendly productions that culminate its 2021 summer camps at Spire Center for Performing Arts, 25 ½ Court Street, Plymouth.

Studio Americana's elementary camp students perform "The Wizard of Oz" on Saturday, July 17, 2 pm. L. Frank Baum's classic novel comes to life in this faithful adaptation of the 1939 classic film. Young Dorothy is swept away by a tornado from her Kansas farm to the magical land of Oz. There, she encounters a host of whimsical characters: good witches, bad witches, animals that talk, scarecrows that walk, and things magical to behold. To find her way home, she must journey along the Yellow Brick Road to see the mysterious and all-powerful Wizard in Emerald City. Along the way, she makes new friends, but must also brave many dangers, including the Wicked Witch of the West, who will stop at nothing to get her hands on Dorothy's magical Ruby Slippers. To make it home safely, Dorothy must learn an important lesson: there's no place like home. Tickets are $5 general admission, available at the door, limited to capacity.

Studio Americana's middle and high school camp students perform "Fame Jr." on Saturday, July 31, 2 pm. Set during the last years of New York City's celebrated High School for the Performing Arts in the early 1980s, Fame JR. is the bittersweet, but ultimately inspiring, story of a diverse group of students who commit to four years of grueling artistic and academic work. Tickets are $10 general admission, available at the door, limited to capacity.

Studio Americana's mission is to develop talent, inspire creativity, and prepare students to activate their dreams. They offer premiere training in theatre and musical theatre for students at affordable rates.

For complete program descriptions, schedules, pricing, and other information, visit americanatheatre.org/studio, call 508-591-0282, or follow Americana Theatre Company or Studio Americana on Facebook or Twitter.