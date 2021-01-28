Strand Theatre Will Be Host to Free COVID-19 Testing Site

The historic Strand Theatre in Boston will be the host of a free COVID-19 testing site, WCVB reports.

Testing will be offered twice a week in the parking lot behind the theatre at 543 Columbia Road in Upham's Corner in Dorchester. The site will be open for testing on Mondays and Wednesdays, from 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Public parking at the theater will be closed and a testing van will operate behind the building.

There will be no registration, and testing will be done by walk-up only. The testing will be conducted by Brookside Community Health Center, in partnership with Brigham & Women's Hospital, Upham's Corner Community Health Center and Southern Jamaica Plain Health Center.

