South Shore Ballet Theatre Hosts Open House Week in June

Events run from Monday, June 5 through Friday, June 9, from 4 to 7 pm.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

Florence Welch Musical GATSBY And More Announced for American Repertory Theatre 2023-24 Se Photo 1 Florence Welch GATSBY And More Announced for A.R.T. 2023-24 Season
Reagle Music Theatre Of Greater Boston Announces THE LITTLE MERMAID And OKLAHOMA! For Summ Photo 2 Reagle Music Theatre Of Greater Boston Announces THE LITTLE MERMAID And OKLAHOMA! For Summer Season
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals of EVITA at A.R.T. Photo 3 Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals of EVITA at A.R.T.
The Latinx Theatre Commons Announces Participants In The 2023 Designer & Director Colabora Photo 4 The Latinx Theatre Commons Announces Participants In The 2023 Designer & Director Colaboratorio

The Latinx Theatre Commons Announces Participants In The 2023 Designer & Director Colaboratorio

South Shore Ballet Theatre (SSBT), the region's pre-professional ballet school, hosts an "Open House Week," from Monday, June 5 through Friday, June 9, from 4 to 7 pm, at its studios at 45 Industrial Park Road, Hingham. The week of activities are open to the public and admission is free, welcoming both prospective students and their families.

SSBT's "Open House Week" welcomes newcomers and longstanding students and families alike to explore all that is on tap with its programs, performances, and upcoming auditions. Faculty will be on hand to meet and greet attendees and answer questions. Open ballet classes, for students ages seven and up, are available in most levels and welcome students to participate during the weeklong event. Families can view the class schedule on the school's calendar at bit.ly/3nEdfv5. Meet SSBT's artistic director Marthavan McKeon and the school's world class faculty while touring the beautiful facility's studios and enjoy refreshments.

Founded in 2008, South Shore Ballet Theatre features world class faculty, with a mission to provide students and their families with the opportunity to develop an appreciation of ballet and related dance disciplines in a safe and nurturing environment. Faculty and guest educators encourage students to strive to achieve their fullest potential, regardless of course of study.

SSBT's programs include American Ballet Theatre's (ABT®) National Training Curriculum, a breakthrough nine-level program that combines high quality artistic training with the basics of dancer health and child development. The National Training Curriculum consists of a comprehensive set of age-appropriate, outcome-based guidelines to provide the highest quality ballet training to dance students of all ages and skill levels. SSBT is a member of the National Dance Education Organization (NDEO) and participates as a secondary chapter of the National Honor Society for Dance Arts for students in grades 9 through 12.

For more information about South Shore Ballet Theatre, its programs, tuition, scholarships, and performances, visit SouthShoreBalletTheatre.com, email ballet@southshoreballettheatre.com, call 781-312-7224, or follow South Shore Ballet Theatre on social media.




RELATED STORIES - Boston

Ben Hartley Appointed Executive Director of Silkroad Photo
Ben Hartley Appointed Executive Director of Silkroad

 Silkroad has announced the appointment of Ben Hartley to the position of Executive Director, beginning on May 15, 2023. Hartley was selected through an international search process that drew interest from more than 400 applicants.

Interview: Jason Danieley Stages RAGTIME: THE SYMPHONIC CONCERT For Boston Pops Photo
Interview: Jason Danieley Stages RAGTIME: THE SYMPHONIC CONCERT For Boston Pops

Popular Broadway performer Jason Danieley will stage 'Ragtime: The Symphonic Concert with the Boston Pops May 12-13 at Boston's Symphony Hall, and July 8 at Tanglewood in Lenox, MA.

Joshua David Robinson, Steven Skybell, Firdous Bamji & Joe LaRocca to Star in THE LEHM Photo
Joshua David Robinson, Steven Skybell, Firdous Bamji & Joe LaRocca to Star in THE LEHMAN TRILOGY at The Huntington

The Huntington has announced the cast and creative team of The Lehman Trilogy, the 2022 Tony Award-winning Best Play by Stefano Massini, adapted to English by Ben Power, and directed by longtime ACT Artistic Director Carey Perloff.

Beheard.world Presents BELONGING AND OTHERING at The Dance Complex Photo
Beheard.world Presents BELONGING AND OTHERING at The Dance Complex

Belonging and Othering, a new work by beheard.world, will be on stage at The Dance Complex in Cambridge June 10 and 11, the fourth presentation this season as part of The Dance Complex's BLOOM Residency and Platform Raising Program. beheard.world is a racially diverse collective of Boston performing artists, filmmakers and educators committed to utilizing the arts to make positive change.     


More Hot Stories For You

Joshua David Robinson, Steven Skybell, Firdous Bamji & Joe LaRocca to Star in THE LEHMAN TRILOGY at The HuntingtonJoshua David Robinson, Steven Skybell, Firdous Bamji & Joe LaRocca to Star in THE LEHMAN TRILOGY at The Huntington
Beheard.world Presents BELONGING AND OTHERING at The Dance ComplexBeheard.world Presents BELONGING AND OTHERING at The Dance Complex
South Shore Ballet Theatre Hosts Open House Week in JuneSouth Shore Ballet Theatre Hosts Open House Week in June
Dylan Scott Comes To Indian Ranch This SummerDylan Scott Comes To Indian Ranch This Summer

Videos

VIDEO: First Look at The Lyric Stage Company of Boston's SISTER ACT Video VIDEO: First Look at The Lyric Stage Company of Boston's SISTER ACT
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations Video
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets Video
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season Video
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Vinceró! The Italian Opera Experience
Wilbur Fiske Haven House (5/12-5/14)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Something Rotten
The Historic Highfield Theater (4/28-5/14)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cinderella
The Company Theatre (11/24-11/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sister Act
Lyric Stage Boston (4/07-5/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stayin' Alive - Bee Gees Tribute
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (1/19-1/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Conversation with Ira Glass & Jad Abumrad
Emerson Colonial Theatre (9/30-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# “A Revolution of Her Own!™ Deborah Sampson”
Paul Revere Heritage Site (5/20-5/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wild Kratts Live 2.0: Activate Creature Power
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (10/21-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery
The Cape Playhouse (8/30-9/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brundibar & But The Giraffe
VOICES Boston Children's Choir (6/03-6/11)PHOTOS CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU