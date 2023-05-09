South Shore Ballet Theatre Hosts Open House Week in June

South Shore Ballet Theatre (SSBT), the region's pre-professional ballet school, hosts an "Open House Week," from Monday, June 5 through Friday, June 9, from 4 to 7 pm, at its studios at 45 Industrial Park Road, Hingham. The week of activities are open to the public and admission is free, welcoming both prospective students and their families.

SSBT's "Open House Week" welcomes newcomers and longstanding students and families alike to explore all that is on tap with its programs, performances, and upcoming auditions. Faculty will be on hand to meet and greet attendees and answer questions. Open ballet classes, for students ages seven and up, are available in most levels and welcome students to participate during the weeklong event. Families can view the class schedule on the school's calendar at bit.ly/3nEdfv5. Meet SSBT's artistic director Marthavan McKeon and the school's world class faculty while touring the beautiful facility's studios and enjoy refreshments.

Founded in 2008, South Shore Ballet Theatre features world class faculty, with a mission to provide students and their families with the opportunity to develop an appreciation of ballet and related dance disciplines in a safe and nurturing environment. Faculty and guest educators encourage students to strive to achieve their fullest potential, regardless of course of study.

SSBT's programs include American Ballet Theatre's (ABT®) National Training Curriculum, a breakthrough nine-level program that combines high quality artistic training with the basics of dancer health and child development. The National Training Curriculum consists of a comprehensive set of age-appropriate, outcome-based guidelines to provide the highest quality ballet training to dance students of all ages and skill levels. SSBT is a member of the National Dance Education Organization (NDEO) and participates as a secondary chapter of the National Honor Society for Dance Arts for students in grades 9 through 12.

For more information about South Shore Ballet Theatre, its programs, tuition, scholarships, and performances, visit SouthShoreBalletTheatre.com, email ballet@southshoreballettheatre.com, call 781-312-7224, or follow South Shore Ballet Theatre on social media.