Seth Rosenbloom Celebrates New Album Release at City Winery Boston Next Month

The performance is on Saturday, January 7 at 8pm.

Dec. 13, 2022  
Seth Rosenbloom celebrates the release of his new album As the Crow Flies with a concert at City Winery Boston Saturday January 7 at 8pm. Tickets are on sale now at citywinery.com/boston.

Born into a musical family and raised in Waltham, MA, Seth began playing classical violin as a child, taking up guitar at age eleven. By the time he was 16, he had earned a performance merit scholarship from Berklee College of Music. After spending a few years as an active sideman and in- demand clinician, Seth turned his focus to recording and performing. He's toured throughout the U.S. and the U.K., and even found himself sharing a stage with Joe Bonamassa. In a very short amount of time, Seth has established himself as one of the changing faces of Blues.

As the Crow Flies demonstrates decidedly why he ranks as one of the most assertive and authoritative artists operating in the Blues realm today. Critics have affirmed the fact that Seth knows of what he speaks. Rock & Blues Muse proclaimed, "The future of blues is in very capable hands." Living Blues Magazine echoed those sentiments by declaring, "Rosenbloom's ready to assume the mantle of a true electric blues champion," It's little wonder that the pundits were so enthused. The promise was evident early with the release of his debut self-titled EP and grew even stronger when his first full-length album, Keep On Turning, climbed to the top of the charts upon its release in 2019.

Seth's new release builds on the strength of those earlier efforts. Recorded over the span of four days during March 2022 at Rear Window Studios in Brookline, Massachusetts, it found Seth himself stepping into the producer's chair. The rhythm section was comprised of some of New England's finest: drummer Mark Teixeira (Duke Robillard), bassist Jesse Williams (North Mississippi Allstars, Al Kooper), guitarist Ryan Taylor (Band of Killers), and pianist and organist Bruce Bears (Duke Robillard, Curtis Salgado).

Notably, Seth points with pride that his dad, Michael Rosenbloom (former concertmaster of Boston Ballet orchestra), arranged the strings and played violin on a track on the album "Can't Trust Your Neighbor."

Seth Rosenbloom will perform at City Winery Boston Saturday, January 7 at 8pm (Doors open at 6pm). For tickets and information, visit citywinery.com/boston City Winery is located at 80 Beverly St, between Haymarket and North Station in Boston.



