Samuel Slater's Restaurant to Host Birthday Party for Elvis Presley

Samuel Slater's Restaurant will bring a little bit of Memphis to Webster when they host a special party in honor of Elvis Presley's 87th Birthday. New England's premier Elvis Presley tribute act Fellowship of the King (FoTK) will perform at Samuel Slater's Hall at Indian Ranch Saturday, January 8, 2022. Born on January 8, 1935 in Tupelo, Mississippi, Elvis was one of the most significant cultural icons of the 20th century. Playing homage to the great 'King of Rock and Roll," Fellowship of the King will perform the music of Elvis, scanning his entire career, with skill, respect, passion, love and above all authenticity. Tickets are on-sale now at www.indianranch.com.

With award-winning ETA, Dan Fontaine, FoTK takes you on a journey through the best and most recognizable highlights from Elvis' Concert Years, 1968-1977. The party with Fellowship of the King is sure to be rocking with hits from Elvis like "All Shook Up," "Can't Help Falling in Love," "Don't Be Cruel," "Burning Love," and "Jailhouse Rock," As always, non-parody and no-nonsense!

Samuel Slater's Restaurant at Indian Ranch offers a variety of events year round, along with seasonal concerts at Indian Ranch amphitheater, the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Upcoming events at Samuel Slater's include New Year's Eve Party with The Flock on December 31st, Jim Spinnato's Comedy Hypnosis Show on January 13th, Dave O'Gara's Rock and Roll Road Show Dance Party on January 14th, Holiday Hangover Drag Show on January 15th, Beer Dinner on January 19th, Wooden Sign Painting on January 20th, Three (More) Funny Ladies - Comedy Night on January 22nd and more to come! For tickets and more information, visit samuelslaters.com.

Tickets for Fellowship of The King on Saturday, January 8, 2022 are on-sale now. Tickets are available online at www.indianranch.com or by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield.