SING STREET, BHANGIN' IT, and More Set for the Huntington's 2022-23 Season

The Huntington announces its 2022-2023 season, featuring 8 shows including 2 jubilant new musicals, 3 world premiere plays, one recent Broadway hit, and an outstanding revival of an August Wilson classic.

Also as part of its 41st season, The Huntington will celebrate major milestones in its history: the arrival of new Artistic Director Loretta Greco, the first woman in Huntington history to hold the position, in July 2022; and the September 2022 reopening of The Huntington Theatre, the company's beloved historic venue and longtime home, after being closed during the pandemic and an extensive, transformational renovation.

Performances will begin in late August, with shows scheduled to take place at both The Huntington Theatre and Calderwood Pavilion/BCA in the South End. (See below for a list of titles and details.)

"There is so much to look forward to in The Huntington's 22/23 season!" says Managing Director Michael Maso. "We have a wide range of shows to offer, featuring diverse artists, disciplines, and perspectives, and theatre experiences that promise to be joyous and entertaining, thought-provoking and powerful. Plus, we have the arrival of a visionary new artistic leader and the highly anticipated reopening of our beautifully renovated Huntington Theatre this fall. I am so excited about this cornucopia of delights!"

The first production in the renovated Huntington Theatre will be a revival of August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone, the very first Wilson play that The Huntington produced back in 1986 and a fitting way to commemorate the reopening of a transformed Huntington Theatre after more than two and a half years.

Other season highlights include new plays by Huntington Playwriting Fellows Lenelle Moïse and Kate Snodgrass, a recent Broadway comedy from Lynn Nottage, the exuberant original musicals Sing Street and Bhangin' It: A Bhangin' New Musical, the first co-production between The Front Porch Arts Collective and The Huntington, and a new play by performance artist and MacArthur "Genius" Taylor Mac, directed by new Artistic Director Loretta Greco.

"I am thrilled to be joining The Huntington this summer and usher in this wonderfully exciting season," says Greco. "I'm eager to immerse myself in the Boston community, and share theatre's power to unite and heal us and to spark both joy and deep reflection. And I can't wait to reunite with my dear friend and collaborator Taylor Mac on his gorgeous new play."

A champion of new plays and a passionate advocate for diverse artists, as well as an artistic director, producer, and director with over two decades of artistic leadership experience, Greco comes to The Huntington after 12 years as the artistic director of San Francisco's Magic Theatre.

The artists and creative teams behind next season's productions are eager to bring their work to Boston and share them with The Huntington's audiences.

"I am immensely excited to return to Boston and the Huntington stage with Clyde's, a dramedy about creativity, resilience, mindfulness, community, and the healing power of delicious food," says playwright Lynn Nottage.

"In many ways, K-I-S-S-I-N-G is a love letter to my arts teachers at Cambridge Public Schools. They nurtured my creative fire," says playwright Lenelle Moïse. "I came of age in the multicultural nineties. My theatre friends "rolled deep" in a wide range of ethnicities, class backgrounds and gender expressions. This play reflects that energy."

"Boston is home to a fierce intercollegiate Bhangra scene," says the team behind Bhangin' It, Mike Lew, Rehana Lew Mirza, and Sam Willmott. "We can't wait to share with audiences our vision of a world where Bhangra and musical theatre collide."

"I have been called a Huntington Theatre Company groupie. I've been a guest at The Huntington for two decades as an audience member, a Playwriting Fellow, a workshop leader, and staunch 'hanger-on,'" says playwright Kate Snodgrass. "But now with The Art of Burning I feel like I've been let into the dining room, so to speak. The chance to work with the brilliant Melia Bensussen and all the while supported by the gifted artists on staff? Excuse the metaphor, but I plan on eating everything in sight! What a meal! So yes, I think you can say I'm thrilled."

Season ticket packages are currently available for purchase at huntingtontheatre.org or by calling 617-266-0800, and single tickets to individual shows will go on sale later this spring and summer.