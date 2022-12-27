Ring In The New Year With BLUE MAN GROUP Boston

Blue Man Group Boston will be celebrating the last day of 2022 with special performances and festive elements for all ages to ring in the new year, Blue Man-style.

The four shows on December 31st (11 am, 2 pm, 5 pm & 8 pm) will feature party favors and a special musical performance by the Blue Men and the 8:00 pm show will also include a "countdown" by the Blue Men and band to ring in 2023.

Tickets for the New Year's Eve shows can be found at www.blueman.com.