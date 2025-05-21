RACHMANINOFF AND THE TSAR: THE MUSIC OF SERGEI V. RACHMANINOFF Begins At The Colonial In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Berkshire Theatre Group and Kate Maguire will present Rachmaninoff and the Tsar, the newest international hit by Hershey Felder, the creative force behind the acclaimed productions George Gershwin Alone and Beethoven—both previous hits at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield. In this captivating new theatrical work,

Felder returns to Berkshire Theatre Group to portray the great Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff, alongside Jonathan Silvestri as Tsar Nicholas II.

Rachmaninoff and the Tsar will be performed live at the Colonial for two performances only—Saturday, May 31 at 7pm and Sunday, June 1 at 2pm.

Step into the extraordinary world of Rachmaninoff and the Tsar, a mesmerizing theatrical journey that intertwines music, history and memory. Set in 1940s Beverly Hills, the story follows the legendary Rachmaninoff as he grapples with exile and recollections of his homeland, including a fateful meeting with Russia's last Tsar and the Grand Duchess Anastasia. Themes of identity, legacy and longing echo through Rachmaninoff's most iconic compositions, including the C# minor Prelude, Second Piano Concerto and Paganini Variations.

Hershey Felder, renowned for his deeply moving portrayals of classical music's greats, brings Rachmaninoff to life with his signature blend of theatrical storytelling and virtuosic piano performance. Critics have praised Felder's work as “heartbreaking” (San Diego Union Tribune) and “astonishing” (HoustonPress). Directed by Trevor Hay and featuring Jonathan Silvestri as the Tsar, this production delivers powerful performances, evocative projections and visually stunning design.

From acclaimed runs at The Broad Stage and Balboa Theatre to a record-breaking performance at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, Rachmaninoff and the Tsar continues to captivate audiences across the country.

ABOUT Hershey Felder

Hershey Felder, actor, playwright, Steinway Artist and renowned theatrical creator, was recently named Artistic Director of the historic Teatro della Signoria and Teatro Niccolini in Florence, Italy. His acclaimed works include George Gershwin Alone, Monsieur Chopin, Maestro (Leonard Bernstein), Beethoven, A Paris Love Story and Our Great Tchaikovsky. Felder has performed over 6,000 live shows worldwide and created more than eighteen films through his arts broadcasting company Live from Florence. His productions have played Broadway, the West End and prestigious theaters across the globe. Felder has served as a scholar-in-residence at Harvard University's Department of Music and is celebrated for redefining the musical biography genre for the stage.

ABOUT JONATHAN SILVESTRI

Jonathan Silvestri, a British-Roman actor trained in London, is known internationally for his television and film roles including Borgia (HBO), The Young Pope, Dakota, and Devils. He's a regular on Italian television and has starred in RAI's Impazienti. Silvestri also has a rich stage career with performances in Closer, Julius Caesar, Our Country's Good, and Chinatown at Teatro Manhattan. He most recently portrayed Eugene Delacroix in Hershey Felder's film Noble Genius – Chopin & Liszt and appeared in the feature film Hey Joe with James Franco. With expertise in international character accents and period performance, Silvestri brings historical depth and gravitas to his portrayal of Tsar Nicholas II.

The creative team includes dramaturgy by Jerry Patch, concept design by Hershey Felder, lighting by Erik S. Barry, sound and production management by Erik Carstensen, sound operation by Jeremy Kalke, projections by Stefano Decarli, costumes by Marysol Gabriel, and wigs by Judi Lewin.

Tickets are $50 and on sale now at BerkshireTheatreGroup.org or by calling the box office at 413-997-4444.

The box office is open Tuesday through Sunday, 12pm–5pm, or until curtain on performance days. BTG's Colonial Theatre is located at 111 South Street, Pittsfield, MA.

