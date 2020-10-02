Public Reception & Silent Auction Announced for “Paint the Towns in Fall Color”  

The public is invited to the Plymouth Arts Center on Friday, October 16th from 6 to 9pm.

The public is invited to the Plymouth Arts Center on Friday, October 16th from 6 to 9pm to view and bid on original paintings of Plymouth, Greenbush, Glenbeulah, and our beautiful rural areas!

Come and meet the artists, see the complete collection of paintings that will be created during Paint the Towns in Fall Color 2020, and bid on your favorite piece at the silent auction. Live music will be presented by Thomas Pibal. Enjoy complimentary snacks and a cash bar. Admission for the "Paint the Towns" gala is free and open to the public. Bring your friends and neighbors; don't miss your opportunity to own an original painting of our beautiful area for your home or office, or as a one-of-a-kind gift!

The paintings on display and up for bid at the Plymouth Arts Center will be created outdoors "plein air" during the Arts Center's annual "Paint the Towns in Fall Colors En Plein Air" event. Catch a glimpse of the artists as they Paint the Towns in Fall Color beginning October 8th through October 15th Artist Dan Rizzi of Plymouth is graciously coordinating the event as a fundraiser for the Plymouth Arts Center. Artists from all over the state of Wisconsin and beyond are participating in this tenth annual paint-out and will be competing for cash and merit awards totaling $3000. Place your vote on Friday night in the Viewer's Choice category. After the Friday evening reception, some of the unsold works will remain on display at the PAC through Oct 25th. During this extended sale period the paintings will be sold at the "Buy it Now" retail price.

Something New This Year: "A Special Paint Day" On Saturday, Oct. 10th from 9am to 4pm at the PAC, bouquets of flowers and other items will be provided and set up in still life settings for artists to paint en Plein Air. The public is invited to watch Artists create the works and purchase a piece "off the easel!" All proceeds of this fundraising event benefit the Plymouth Arts Center, a charitable 501c3 non-profit organization.

.

Paint the Towns in Fall Colors is generously sponsored by: Bank First, Sartori Company, Plymouth Furniture, Sargento, Masters Gallery, Love 98.5fm Radio Station, Paul and Kathy Sartori, Van Horn Auto, Plymouth Furniture, CertaPro Painters, Plymouth Plumbing & Heating, Allechant Boutique, The Fig & The Pheasant, and Deo's Pizzeria & Pub.

For more information, please contact the Plymouth Arts Center at (920) 892-8409 or visit our website: www.plymoutharts.org.

