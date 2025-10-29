Photos: Meet the Cast of FUN HOME at The Huntington

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Huntington has released first-look photos introducing the cast of Fun Home, the five-time Tony Award-winning musical with music by Jeanine Tesori, book and lyrics by Lisa Kron, and direction by Logan Ellis. The production runs from November 14–December 14, 2025, at the Huntington Theatre.

Based on Alison Bechdel’s best-selling graphic memoir, Fun Home follows Alison at three stages of life as she unpacks her coming-out journey and her complex relationship with her father. The show’s emotional honesty and groundbreaking storytelling helped redefine the modern musical when it premiered on Broadway.

The cast features Sarah Bockel (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Alison, Maya Jacobson as Medium Alison, Lyla Randall as Small Alison, Nick Duckart (Come From Away) as Bruce Bechdel, and Jennifer Ellis (Merrily We Roll Along) as Helen Bechdel. They are joined by Odin Vega, Caleb Levin, Wyatt Anton, and Sushma Saha.

Fun Home features scenic design by Tanya Orellana, costume design by Celeste Jennings, lighting by Philip Rosenberg, sound by Megumi Katayama, and wigs and makeup by J. Jared Janas. Music direction is by Jessie Rosso and choreography by Taavon Gamble.

Photo Credit: Nile Hawver