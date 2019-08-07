Photo Flash: Ragtag Theatre's HANSEL AND GRETEL at Barrington Stage Company

Ragtag Theatre's Hansel and Gretel is now open at Barrington Stage Company. The production is being staged at the Berkshire Museum. Hansel and Gretel runs through August 10. Get a first look at the cast in action below!

Follow the troupe of poor "Italian" actors as they present a twisted musical romp through the fairy tale Hansel and Gretel with PTA Moms, a raccoon dressed as an owl and a cottage made out of Mucinex boxes. Done in the style of Commedia dell'Arte, the show is highly-interactive - incorporating improvisation and loads of audience participation. Anyone from 3 to 103 is guaranteed to have a hilarious time! Winner of the Best Performing Arts Company (KidsPass Parent's Choice Award), Ragtag Theatre Company is dedicated to creating fresh and inclusive theatre for families.

For tickets and more visit https://barringtonstageco.org/Season-Shows/hansel-and-gretel/



