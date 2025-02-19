Peter Case And Sid Griffin To Co-Headline At Club Passim In March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Peter Case and ringleader of the Long Ryders Sid Griffin are set to play at Club Passim on March 12, a part of their “Sings Like Hell” tour. Inspired by Case's iconic 1993 album, this tour showcases two legends of Americana and roots music bringing their rich histories and unparalleled artistry to the stage.

With Peter Case's groundbreaking work in bands like The Plimsouls and The Nerves, and Sid Griffin's trailblazing Americana legacy, audiences will be treated to an evening of raw, soulful performances, a celebration of the enduring power of folk music. Tickets are available now at passim.org.

Case has toured the nation sharing bills with the Ramones, Mink DeVille, Pere Ubu, and Devo. The Nerves single “Hanging on the Telephone,” was covered by Blondie. In 1979, Case formed the Plimsouls, a record-breaking live act in California, recording albums for Planet/Elektra and Geffen. Their independent single, “A Million Miles Away,” entered the Billboard charts were featured in the cult classic film Valley Girl. Case's self-titled solo debut, produced by T Bone Burnett in 1986 received a Grammy nomination. As one of the first songwriters of his generation to turn from rock music toward an acoustic sound, Case also helped usher in what became known as Americana music.

Starting out as a disciple of The Byrds 12-string Rickenbacker sound Griffin now features bluegrass mandolin and clawhammer banjo in his act. The Journey From Grape To Raisin, released last September, is Griffin's first solo album in a decade. Its eleven songs include ten Griffin originals and one campfire cover of the Velvet Underground's “Femme Fatale.” Griffin has also written four books and curated and annotated Bob Dylan's The Basement Tapes box set. Griffin compiled and annotated over forty CDs/LPs for various labels and is seen in over a dozen music documentaries as an authority on roots music.

Peter Case and Sid Griffin will play at Club Passim on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $30 and can be found at passim.org. Passim is located at 47 Palmer Street in the basement of an historic brick delivery and carriage house. It is on the corner of Church and Palmer Streets.

