PEARL ETERNITY Will Play the Huntington Avenue Theatre

Pearl Eternity (PearlTheShow.com), a Broadway style dance-theatre spectacular, inspired by the life of Pearl S. Buck, the first woman to win both the Nobel and the Pulitzer Prizes, will play the Huntington Avenue Theatre (264 Huntington Avenue) on Saturday, January 11 at 8pm. The story, focusing on the substantial influence Pearl had on both Chinese and Western cultures, will be brought to life through choreography by Daniel Ezralow (Ezralow Dance Company, Spiderman: Turn Off The Dark, Cirque du Soleil's LOVE, MOMIX, Sochi Olympics Opening Ceremony, Academy Awards), a new score composed by Jun Miyake (collaborations with Robert Wilson, Pina Bausch, David Byrne and Oliver Stone), story by Zhang Bing, produced by Angela Tang, dazzling visuals, and a company of 20 dancers. The show premiered to great acclaim at Lincoln Center in New York City.



A substantial element of the stage production will feature a state-of-the-art multi-media presentation on flying panels. The entire stage space will be filled with design from wall-to-wall and floor-to-ceiling.



Tickets, priced from $60 to $280 are currently available at the Huntington Avenue Theater Box Office (264 Huntington Avenue), Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA ticketing office (527 Tremont Street), on the web at: BostonTheatreScene.com, or by calling BostonTheatreScene Box Office at 617-933-8600



Pearl Eternity celebrates the life of Pulitzer Prize winning author, Pearl S. Buck, one of the most fascinating and emotion filled cross cultural stories of the 20th Century. Her heroic story is brought to the stage as a dance theatre spectacular that celebrates all her triumphs and tribulations. Pearl Eternity is a multimedia explosion of light, sound and movement presented by Legend River Entertainment. It is told in five symbolic stages - Spring, River, Flower, Moon, Night - based on a famous poem written by Zhang Ruoxu, about the passing of human existence.



Buck was a visionary. She was born in West Virginia and lived in China with her missionary parents at the turn of the 20th century. She overcame a difficult childhood and numerous obstacles on her path to self-discovery. Her unique perspective lives today in the more than 60 books she wrote including her 1932 Pulitzer Prize winning best-selling novel The Good Earth, which became an Oscar Award-winning film in 1937. Buck was attacked by Senator Joseph McCarthy for her enlightened perspectives on life. She created the concept of international adoption. She fought for women's rights. She was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1938. She broke boundaries and united nations.



Featuring an international cast, Pearl S. Buck's story is a bridge of two cultures and provides an enlightened understanding of East and West.



One local Boston dancer will be performing in this production. Magill Jean graduated from Suffolk University and has toured the country with Disney Live! For Feld Entertainment.



Pearl has played New York's David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center. Montreal and Vancouver.



Produced by Angela Tang, CEO of Legend River Entertainment, the set design by Michael Cotten (Michael Jackson, Bette Midler, Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry, Disney's "High School Musical", Olympics), costume design by Oana Botez (BAM Next Wave, Mikhail Baryshnikov) and lighting design by Jean Laurin(Cirque du Soleil's JOYA, Circo de Bakuza, fashion shows for Browns, Montreal en Lumiere, Montreal Jazz Festival). Mirada ("Dark Horse" music video for Katy Perry) contributes the video design and Arabella Ezralow is the dramaturg and artistic consultant.



"Pearl Eternity is a reflection of our global culture, a culture of one. It represents several meanings: of Chinese and Western cultures, of theatre and dance, of popular and high art, of authentic inspiration and expression, of learning and entertainment. These differences don't separate us, they bring us together," said Ezralow.



Said Producer Tang, "Pearl S. Buck was an American woman who opened the eyes of world to the beauty of China. It is our hope to connect and inspire international audiences in the 21st Century with her still relevant ideas from years ago."



Pear Eternity will be performed on January 11 at 8pm at the Huntington Avenue Theatre.





