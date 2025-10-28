Nantucket Performing Arts Center to Launch Major Theater Renovation Following Inaugural Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Nantucket Performing Arts Center is moving forward with a major renovation of its theater at 5 North Water Street, transforming the venue into a state-of-the-art, year-round home for the performing arts.

Following the acquisition of the property in April, NPAC quickly brought new life to the beloved downtown theater with a vibrant inaugural season that featured What the Constitution Means to Me, Theatre People, the Nantucket Film Festival, and a sold-out evening with Seth Meyers. This fall, the theater has continued to serve the community, welcoming the Nantucket Community Music Center, Nantucket Dance Theatre, and the Boys & Girls Club for rehearsals and classes.

"This first season showed us how much excitement there is in the Nantucket community to come together for shared experiences of the performing arts. Nantucket has an extraordinary arts community; we are thrilled to develop NPAC as a year-round home that expands access and brings people together. We want NPAC to be a place that every arts organization on the island can share," said Drew Kowalkowski, Executive Director of NPAC.

Renovation work has begun and will continue through the winter, with plans to reopen in the spring. The redesigned theater will retain its intimacy while expanding capacity, comfort, and the artist and audience experience. The renovation is being designed by Annum Architects, a leading Boston architectural firm, in partnership with The Andersen Company LLC, a respected Nantucket builder. Planned upgrades include:

• Expanded Seating: Increasing capacity to 175+ seats

• Reopened Balcony: Featuring 48 premium seats, a VIP lounge, and bar

• Flexible Design: Retractable seating and a second aisle to support a wide range of performances and community events

• Enhanced Experience: Upgraded lighting and acoustics for every performance

NPAC will be a state-of-the art performing arts center with a stunning new balcony, new seats, upgraded lighting and acoustics, and the ability to open the full floor for events. NPAC will be an intimate, flexible space for the island to gather and experience the full range of the performing arts.