NFT Marketplace Jambb Launches With The World's First Live NFT Comedy Special: Non-Fungible Jokin'

Jambb, an NFT marketplace for entertainment media, is celebrating its official launch with Non-Fungible Jokin', a two-night, first-of-its-kind comedy show where nearly every part of the event will be minted as an NFT and auctioned off for fans to own and resell.

Unlike competitors in the NFT space, Jambb allows fans to collect and trade never-before-seen content, like performances, backstage footage, and merchandise, from their favorite entertainers-starting with comedians. This presents an experience beyond traditional NFTs, by including distribution and royalty rights to give fans the opportunity to truly own the content they love while financially benefiting from it alongside their favorite comedians.

The entire Non-Fungible Jokin' show-which will feature an Emmy-award-winning technical producer-will be purchasable through Jambb, with NFTs living on Moonriver, a sister-network of the highly-anticipated Moonbeam network. Buyers can choose to rent out the content through Jambb's galleries and share what they have purchased with the world. With legal license to IP, buyers will now have more to offer with their NFTs than ever before.

"Jambb offers a new kind of NFT experience, featuring the best of past content and comedy moments, plus newly-produced exclusives for sale as NFTs that hold intrinsic value," said Alex DiNunzio, CEO and co-founder of Jambb. "Comedians in particular have a difficult time monetizing their jokes and performances. The fact that they will now have a chance to sell their content and create new revenue streams signifies an exciting inflection point in the entertainment industry."

Starting Friday, July 30th at the famed Dynasty Typewriter in Los Angeles, Moses Storm (Arrested Development, I'm Dying Up Here) will take the stage to host a showcase featuring Adam Ray (Hacks), Ian Edwards (Black Dynamite, Tangerine), and Brooks Wheelan (Saturday Night Live), followed by an intimate conversation between one of the world's foremost comedians, Maria Bamford, and the hilarious Beth Stelling. Maria's critically-acclaimed work includes her web series The Maria Bamford Show (featured at MOMA NY), Ask My Mom (recommended by the New Yorker), and her Netflix series Lady Dynamite (2 seasons). Jambb is making it possible for fans to own Maria and Beth's riveting sit-down as a once-in-a-lifetime, incomparable NFT.

On Saturday, July 31st, Moses Storm will return to the Dynasty Typewriter stage to host another incredible showcase featuring Pete Holmes (Crashing), Zainab Johnson (Upload), Beth Stelling (Girl Daddy), and Chaunte Wayans (Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready).

Jambb is changing entertainment and the world of NFTs. For the first time, comedians and their production teams will participate in the financial success of a show's sale via Jambb's NFT marketplace, which provides global access to content for a new generation of blockchain-based collectors and investors. Jambb offers fans exclusive access to best-in-class content and merchandise from their favorite comedians and entertainers, as well as giving collectors the ability to display purchased NFTs in galleries and charge for access with creator royalty payouts on every view and sale. Taking it one step further, Jambb lets fans own the distribution rights, legal license to intellectual property, copyright, and transfers, allowing communities to get involved on a deeper level.

For more information about Non-Fungible Jokin', or to buy tickets to the live show, please visit https://nonfungiblejok.in/