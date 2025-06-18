Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor to Perform at The Sandbar Lounge in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Thursday, July 11, multi-disciplinary artist Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor will perform at The Sandbar Lounge in Plymouth at 6 PM, as part of a summer tour supporting his latest album, THUNDERCHILD. A nominee at the 2025 Native American Music Awards, the album blends genres and personal history into a layered meditation on identity, legacy, and rhythm.

Mwalim, a veteran performer and recording artist, draws from both his African American and Mashpee Wampanoag heritage to create music that moves between soul, jazz, funk, hip hop, and spoken word. THUNDERCHILD features tracks such as “The Last Free Man,” “Keepers of the Flame,” and “Carried by the Wind”—each engaging with themes of survival, cultural memory, and Black and Indigenous storytelling.

Known for his work as a composer, educator, and playwright as well as a musician, Mwalim has long been associated with the Northeast’s underground soul and jazz scenes. His live performances are often described as immersive, conversational, and deeply rooted in narrative tradition.

Thursday's performance at The Sandbar Lounge marks a rare opportunity for local audiences to hear THUNDERCHILD live in an intimate setting. The venue is located at 150 Warren Ave, and the show is scheduled to begin at 6 PM. Tickets will be available at the door.

Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor | THUNDERCHILD Tour

Thursday, July 11 • 6 PM

The Sandbar Lounge | 150 Warren Ave, Plymouth, MA



