Moonbox Productions to Host ASL Class as Part of Moonbox U. Initiative

As part of its Moonbox U. initiative, Moonbox Productions will host a four-week Intro to ASL for Theater Professionals class lead by Deaf community member, Stephanie Hakulin. The four-week class will take place virtually every Thursday in May beginning on May 6th from 6:00pm - 7:30pm. Cost of the course will be "pay what you can" with a suggested fee of $25.

In this class, students will begin building a solid foundation of American Sign Language grammar, useful vocabulary, and conversation skills. Basic fingerspelling, facial expressions and body language will also be covered.

Stephanie is currently working as a Deaf Interpreter for the staff at the Learning Center for the Deaf in Framingham, MA. She has also worked as an interpreter for Boston Outdoor events and theaters and as an ASL consultant and teacher of American Sign Language. She enjoys being involved in the Deaf community and being an activist for several organizations.

"Moonbox U. is an initiative Moonbox created several years ago to provide low and no-cost continuing education and professional development for Boston-area working artists," said Moonbox Producer Sharman Altshuler. "After a short hiatus, Moonbox U. is back! We are so excited to be kicking off the season with our Intro to ASL for Theater Professionals class -and we will be announcing more exciting opportunities soon for artists in Boston and beyond. Our whole Moonbox team has been taking ASl this winter and it's not just an important skill set to have, but it's a great experience, and tons of fun," said Altshuler.

For more information about the Moonbox U. Intro to ASL for Theater Professionals class and to sign up go to, https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30E0B44ABAD2DA2FC1-mbxuintro