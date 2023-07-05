Michael Feinstein & More to Perform at Tanglewood in July

One of the country’s premier summer music festivals, Tanglewood has been the summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra since 1937; events for the 85th Tanglewood season continue through September 3, closing with a recently announced concert by superstar popular artist John Legend

This programming re-announcement of the 2023 Tanglewood season covers events taking place July 10–23. Complete season details are available at Click Here.

On Friday evening, July 14, vocalist/pianist Michael Feinstein and pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet join conductor Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops for Two Pianos: Who Could Ask for Anything More?, celebrating the music of Gershwin and his world.

On Saturday evening, July 15, BSO Music Director Andris Nelsons, joined by an all-star cast of singers, continues the BSO’s tradition of opera-in-concert presentations with Mozart’s Così fan tutte.

On Sunday afternoon, July 16, Nelsons and the BSO open the program with Beethoven’s Leonore Overture No. 3, followed by Orff’s Carmina burana, featuring soloists Erin Morley, Reginald Mobley, and Will Liverman, as well as the Tanglewood Festival Chorus (directed by James Burton), and the Boston Children’s Chorus.

On Friday evening, July 21, Chinese-American conductor and New Jersey Symphony Music Director Xian Zhang makes her BSO debut, leading Copland’s Appalachian Spring featuring Nimbus Dance and local youth dancers, and Dvořák’s New WorldSymphony.

On Saturday morning, July 22, BSO Germeshausen Youth and Family Concerts Conductor Thomas Wilkins leads the BSO in Tanglewood’s annual Family Concert; this year’s program is entitled May I Have Your Attention Please? and features music by Rimsky-Korsakov, Rossini, Beethoven, Haydn, Jessie Montgomery, Bartók, and Mendelssohn.

On Saturday evening, July 22, returning guest conductor David Afkham leads the BSO in Wagner’s Siegfried Idyll, Mozart’s Symphony No. 41, Jupiter, and Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 25 in C, K.503 with returning soloist Martin Helmchen.

On the afternoon of Sunday, July 23, Thomas Wilkins returns to lead a BSO concert of music reflecting classical, bluegrass, jazz, and swing influences: Coleridge-Taylor’s Ballade in A minor, Jeff Midkiff’s Mandolin Concerto, From the Blue Ridge, with the composer as soloist, and a suite from Duke Ellington’s ballet score The River. This concert is designated as the annual Berkshire Day performance, with free admission to residents of Berkshires County (see ticketing details below).





OTHER HIGHLIGHTS , MID-JULY AT TANGLEWOOD



Two Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra concerts led by BSO Music Director Andris Nelsons joined on the podium by TMC Conducting Fellows Agata Zającof Poland and Armand Singh Birk of Canada: a French-themed program of works by Ravel, Stravinsky, and Debussy (7/10) and music by Bacewicz, Kodály, and Mahler (7/17).

Recitals in Ozawa Hall include classical singer Julia Bullock with pianist John Arida in his Tanglewood debut performing Schubert, Wolf, Weill, Billie Holiday, and Nina Simone (7/13), and the return of Philharmonia Baroque (under Richard Egarr, conductor/harpsichord, in his Tanglewood debut) for its production of Handel’s Acis and Galatea (7/20).

Two guest artists performing with the BSO in Orff’s Carmina burana on 7/16 lead TLI events in the days prior: soprano Erin Morley will give an open vocal workshop on 7/12 and baritone Will Liverman will be In Conversation on 7/13.

A TLI In Conversation with German guest conductor David Afkham (7/20), who later leads a BSO Shed concert (7/22). Afkham became Chief Conductor and Artistic Director of the Orquestra y Coro Nacional de España in 2019, having joined OCNE in 2014 as the orchestra’s Principal Conductor.

Pulitzer Prize-winner Isabel Wilkerson discusses her bestselling non-fiction book Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents ina TLI Spotlight Series (7/22), followed by a book signing. The New York Times called Caste “an instant American classic” in its 2021 review.

* * *



TICKETS FOR THE 2023 TANGLEWOOD SEASON ON SALE THROUGH TANGLEWOOD.ORG AND 888-266-1200

Berkshire Day tickets will be available at the Main Gate Box office as of Monday, July 17 at 12 pm.

Free Shed tickets for the BSO concert on Sunday, July 23, at 2:30 p.m. will be offered in pairs to residents and property owners of Berkshire County. If Shed seats sell out, then lawn tickets will be offered. Please bring identification to establish Berkshire County residency or property ownership (e.g. a driver’s license, lease, utility bill, or tax bill).

Other special ticket opportunities include free lawn tickets for visitors under 18, $25 under 40 tickets, lawn passes for Berkshire residents, and discounts for students, military personnel, and members of the Massachusetts Teachers Association. For more information, click here.



The Main Gate Box Office is now open.

Monday–Friday: 12 p.m.–6 p.m. or intermission on concert night

Saturdays, June 10–July 1 and August 26–September 2: 12 p.m.–6 p.m. or intermission on concert day

Saturdays, July 8–August 19: 9 a.m.–intermission

Sundays: 11 a.m.–6 p.m. or intermission



Ozawa Hall Box Office

Beginning Wednesday, June 28

5:30 p.m.–8:30 p.m. on concert nights



Ticketing & Customer Service by Phone

Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday: 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Phone: 617-266-1200

888-266-1200 (toll-free)



Email: customerservice@bso.org

* * *



Shed Concerts: Mid-July Performances with the BSO,

Boston Pops, and TMCO

Monday, July 10, 8 p.m.: Andris Nelsons and Conducting Fellows Agata Zającand Armand Singh Birk lead the first Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra concert of the season, featuring music by Ravel, Stravinsky, and Debussy.

Friday, July 14, 8 p.m.: The Boston Pops and Keith Lockhart present Two Pianos: Who Could Ask for Anything More?, a program celebrating George Gershwin and his world, with vocalist/pianist Michael Feinstein and pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet combining their considerable talents.

Saturday, July 15, 8 p.m.: Andris Nelsons leads a BSO concert performance of Mozart’s Così fan tutte; directed by James Darrah (BSO debut) and featuring soprano Nicole Cabell, mezzo-soprano Kate Lindsey, tenor Amitai Pati, and baritone Elliot Madore as the capricious couples, soprano Meigui Zhang (in her Tanglewood debut) and bass-baritone Patrick Carfizzi, plus the Tanglewood Festival Chorus, James Burton, conductor; the opera will be sung in Italian with English supertitles.

Sunday, July 16, 2:30 p.m.: Nelsons and the BSO open the program with Beethoven’s Leonore Overture No. 3, followed without intermission by Orff’s vibrant secular cantata Carmina burana, featuring soprano Erin Morley, countertenor Reginald Mobley (in his Tanglewood debut), and baritone Will Liverman, as well as the Tanglewood Festival Chorus, and the Boston Children’s Chorus (sung in Latin with English supertitles).

Monday, July 17, 8 p.m.: Andris Nelsons and Conducting Fellows Agata Zającand Armand Singh Birk share the podium, leading the Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra in music of Bacewicz, Kodály, and Mahler.

Friday, July 21, 8 p.m.: Xian Zhang, in her seventh season as Music Director of the New Jersey Symphony, makes her BSO conducting debut, leading Copland’s Appalachian Spring—in a rare collaboration, featuring performers from Nimbus Dance (BSO debut) and local youth dancers—and Dvořák’s New World Symphony.

Saturday, July 22, 10:30 a.m.: Thomas Wilkins leads a wide-ranging program (Rimsky-Korsakov, Rossini, Beethoven, Haydn, Jessie Montgomery, Bartók, and Mendelssohn) all related to the theme of getting, giving, and paying attention, for the annual Family Concert.

Saturday, July 22, 8 p.m.: David Afkham returns to the Tanglewood podium to lead Wagner’s Siegfried Idyll and two works by Mozart: his final symphony, Jupiter, and the Piano Concerto No. 25 in C, K.503 with returning soloist Martin Helmchen.

Sunday, July 23, 2:30 p.m.: Thomas Wilkins, who also leads the Family Concert (7/22), conducts Coleridge-Taylor’s Ballade in A minor, Jeff Midkiff’s Mandolin Concerto, From the Blue Ridge—with the composer (in his BSO debut) as soloist—and the suite from Duke Ellington’s ballet score The River. This concert is designated as Berkshire Day (see ticketing details above).

* * *



Ozawa Hall Events

Thursday, July 13, 8 p.m.: Classical singer Julia Bullock, who made her Tanglewood debut with the BSO on July 9, is joined by pianist John Arida (Tanglewood debut) to perform songs by Schubert, Wolf, Weill, Billie Holiday, and Nina Simone.

Friday, July 14, 6 p.m.:Prelude Concert featuring music by Schumann and Mozart performed by members of the Boston Symphony Orchestra

Sunday, July 16, 10 a.m.: Tanglewood Music Center Chamber Musicfeaturing works by Loeffler, George Lewis, Sofia Gubaidulina, Alma Mahler, and Brahms

Thursday, July 20, 8 p.m.: Philharmonia Baroque (under Richard Egarr, conductor/harpsichord, in his Tanglewood debut) returns to Tanglewood for its production of Handel’s Acis and Galatea (1718 version, sung in English) with tenor Nicholas Mulroy (Tanglewood debut), soprano Hera Hyesang Park(Tanglewood debut), and bass Dashon Burton.

Friday, July 21, 6 p.m.: Prelude Concert by members of the Boston Symphony Orchestra performing works by American composers Valerie Coleman, Barber, Carter, Gershwin, and John Harbison, and Cuban-American Paquito D’Rivera

Saturday, July 22, 5 p.m.: TLI Spotlight Series with Pulitzer Prize-winner Isabel Wilkerson discussing the systemic racial and class inequities described her acclaimed book Caste.

Sunday, July 23, 10 a.m.: Tanglewood Music Center Chamber Musicfeaturing works by Roussel, Gaia Flagello, Loeffler, Georg Friedrich Haas, and Eduard Franck

Sunday, July 23, 8 p.m.: Xian Zhang (who conducts the 7/21 BSO concert for her debut) and TMC Conducting Fellows lead the Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra in music of Strauss, Gabriela Lena Frank (co-curator of the 2023 Festival of Contemporary Music), and Prokofiev.

* * *



Tanglewood Music Center (TMC) and Tanglewood Learning Institute(TLI) Activities in Studio E of the Linde Center



Wednesday, July 12, 1:30 p.m.: TLI Open Vocal Workshop with soprano Erin Morley, who is also a soloist in Carmina burana (7/16), and TMC Fellows (joint presentation of TLI and TMC)

Thursday, July 13, 1 p.m.: A TLI In Conversation with Will Liverman, baritone soloist in Carmina burana (7/16)

Saturday, July 15, 6 p.m.:Tanglewood Music Center Chamber Music, Prelude Concert, featuring music of Respighi, Michelle Ross, and G. Williams

Sunday, July 16, 8 p.m.: Tanglewood Music Center Vocal Music, featuring works by Rachmaninoff, Durey, Butterworth, and Ropartz

Wednesday, July 19, 1:30 p.m.: Open Percussion Workshop with BSO assistant timpanist Daniel Bauch and TMC Fellows (joint presentation of TLI and TMC)

Thursday, July 20, 1 p.m.: A TLI In Conversation with David Afkham, conductor, who also leads the BSO in the Shed (7/22)

Saturday, July 22, 6 p.m.: Tanglewood Music Center Chamber Music, a Prelude Concert featuring works by Ravel, Paul Kerekes, Britten, and Roslavets

COMPLETE PROGRAM DETAILS ARE AVAILABLE AT TANGLEWOOD.ORG