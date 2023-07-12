Marblehead School Of Ballet Celebrates 51st Anniversary With Summer Dance Intensive Performance

The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) celebrates its 51st anniversary with the 2023 Summer Dance Intensive Performance on Saturday, July 29 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, Massachusetts. The performance, sponsored by the North Shore Civic Ballet Company (NSCB), is free and open to the public. A donation may be made to The Ruth N. Shiff Memorial Fund or the NSCB, a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization based at the school.



The program features students enrolled in the MSB's 2023 Summer Dance Intensive performing a range of repertory, including ballet, modern, Spanish Pasodoble, and more. The dancers will present works created by Ivan Korn, the North Shore Civic Ballet's resident choreographer; Carlos Fittante, a guest teacher at MSB and director of the New York City-based BALAM Dance Theatre; Nancy Murphy, a teacher at MSB; and Marius Petipa, the late ballet master and choreographer. Paula K Shiff, director of the MSB and artistic director of the NSCB, will stage Petipa's works, including variations from Sleeping Beauty and an excerpt from Raymonda.



"The performance culminates the 2023 Summer Dance Intensive program and various technique classes. During the first two weeks of the Intensive, the dancers focus on their ballet and modern technique. They also enrich their knowledge with related disciplines, such as other dance genres, acting for dancers, Pilates, anatomy and more. The Summer Dance Intensive concludes with the dancers learning, rehearsing and bringing many works of choreography to life in a studio performance open to the public to see and enjoy. This is a big challenge for these aspiring dancers," said Shiff.



The MSB 2023 Summer Dance Intensive program is sponsored in part by The Ruth N. Shiff Memorial Fund. The Fund also supports a limited number of merit-based scholarships for aspiring dancers to attend the summer intensive.



As seating is limited, guests must make a reservation in advance by calling 781-631-6262 or contacting msb@havetodance.com. Guests must provide first and last names, the number of reservations needed and a telephone or e-mail address for confirmation.