MEAN GIRLS Performer Joins Marblehead School Of Ballet's Staff

The Marblehead School of Ballet announces performer Sarah Crane as guest teacher.

The Marblehead School of Ballet announces performer Sarah Crane, who toured with the national touring production of 'Mean Girls', joined the staff as a guest teacher. Crane teaches live, online jazz and cardio dance classes at the studio.

"The Marblehead School of Ballet is delighted to have choreographer, actor, and dance educator Sarah Crane join our staff as a guest teacher. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, she was performing in the National Tour of Mean Girls. This is a great opportunity to study with a dancer, who has real world dance experience," said Paula K. Shiff, Director, Marblehead School of Ballet.



Crane's choreography credits include Fun Home and Speakeasy Stage Co. and the off-Broadway premieres Single Rider the Musical, Bring it On, Shrek Jr., and A Dolls House the Opera. She received a Bachelor of Fine Arts from The Boston Conservatory Musical Theatre Department.



In the jazz class, students, ages 12 and over of all levels, learn the fundamentals of dance and style. They are taken through a technique based warm-up and conditioning section to strengthen their bodies. In each class, students have an opportunity to turn the warm-up work into a performance ready combination.

The cardio dance class is open to dancers and non-dancers of all levels. Students, ages ten and over, may participate in this fun, high-energy class that packs a punch with an exhilarating workout. They will dance to an extensive playlist and learn some fitness fundamentals.



Due to increased demand, the jazz and cardio dance classes are offered several times during the week. The jazz class, underway in October, takes place on Mondays from 6:00 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. and on Tuesdays from 4:00-5:15 p.m. The cardio dance class starts November 3 on Thursdays from 6:30 p.m. to 7:20 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 11:20 a.m.



Originally from Miami, Florida, Crane is delighted to be a part of the Marblehead School of Ballet's staff. "I'm hoping to get students excited about dancing and achieving personal goals through movement at the Marblehead School of Ballet. I am from Miami and now I'm glad to be here!" she said.



Advanced registration is required and may be done online at marbleheadschoolofballet.com/classes/#ages12+ or by contacting 781-631-6262 or msb@havetodance.com.

