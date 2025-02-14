MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR and More Set for Berkshire Theatre Group Late Spring Events

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Berkshire Theatre Group has revealed the 2025 late spring lineup at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield. The schedule includes a BTG produced theatrical concert experience back by popular demand, a live immersive theatrical experience, a national performing act, tribute concerts and family-friendly programming. Come celebrate spring with us through a season of music, featuring a mix of local artists and acclaimed performers for audiences of all ages to enjoy.

Returning due to overwhelming demand, the BTG-Produced Theatrical Concert Experience Pink Floyd's The Wall Featuring Beyond the Wall and Mike Wartella (6/27 & 6/28). The national performing act at The Colonial Theatre: The Wailers: 2025 Natural Mystic 30th Anniversary with special guests: Woody & The Rebel Alliance (5/10). Concerts at The Colonial Theatre include: Lady Supreme: A Diana Ross Experience (4/12) and Yacht Lobsters (5/24). BTG PLAYS! Year Round Education Program Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical JR (4/25, 4/26 & 4/27). Finally, Hershey Felder will be appearing live in Rachmaninoff and the Tsar (5/31, 6/1).

BTG PLAYS! Year Round Education Programs at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical JR.

Book by Dennis Kelly, music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, directed by David Adkins and Kathy Jo Grover, music direction by Erin White, choreography by Kathy Jo Grover, featuring over 50 Berkshire County and beyond elementary, middle and high school students at The Colonial Theatre

Performance Dates: Friday, April 25 at 7pm, Saturday, April 26 at 12pm & 5pm and Sunday, April 27 at 12pm

Tickets: Children $15; Adult $30

Get ready for an electrifying adventure as Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical JR. takes the stage at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield! Join Matilda, a clever and courageous girl with extraordinary gifts, as she takes a stand against the odds. From her cruel parents to her tyrannical headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, Matilda shows that even the smallest voices can spark big changes. With her wit, intelligence and remarkable courage, Matilda inspires her classmates and her kindhearted teacher, Miss Honey, to stand up for what's right and proves that “sometimes, you have to be a little bit naughty” to rewrite your story.

Perfect for families and kids aged 7 and up and filled with catchy songs, high-energy dance numbers and unforgettable characters, Matilda The Musical JR. is a gleefully witty and inspiring story of resilience, bravery and girl power that will have audiences of all ages cheering for the "revolting children." Matilda is ready to teach the grown-ups a lesson—are you ready to join the rebellion?

Recommended for ages 7 and up.

Performance Dates:

Friday, April 25 at 7pm

Saturday, April 26 at 12pm

Saturday, April 26 at 5pm

Sunday, April 27 at 12pm

Back By Popular Demand

A BTG–Produced Theatrical Concert Experience

At The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield

Pink Floyd's The Wall

A Theatrical Concert Experience featuring: Beyond the Wall and Mike Wartella, by Roger Waters, adapted by Tor Krautter, directed by Greg Santos at The Colonial Theatre, Friday, June 27 at 7pm & Saturday, June 28 at 7pm. Tickets: $52

After an electrifying and highly successful run last year, Berkshire Theatre Group is thrilled to bring back the theatrical concert experience of Pink Floyd's The Wall to The Colonial Theatre! This unforgettable production returns due to overwhelming demand, offering audiences another chance to experience the sonic and visual spectacle of one of the most imaginative and influential albums in rock history. Since its 1979 release, The Wall has captivated generations with its hauntingly powerful narrative of isolation, fame and self-destruction, following the fictional protagonist, "Pink," from his post-World War II childhood to his descent into a psychological wall of his own making. The Wall's themes remain as potent and resonant today as ever, making this a must-see event for both longtime fans and newcomers alike.

This BTG-produced concert event transforms the Colonial into an immersive Pink Floyd experience, featuring BTG alum Mike Wartella and the renowned Pink Floyd tribute band, Beyond The Wall. Audiences will be enveloped in the album's legendary soundscape, brought to life with dazzling visuals, stunning effects, and the same musical complexity that has made The Wall a cultural landmark. Whether you missed it last year or can't wait to relive the magic, don't miss this encore presentation of a one-of-a-kind theatrical journey through Pink Floyd's masterpiece!

About Beyond The Wall

Formed in 2007, Beyond The Wall is the region's premier Pink Floyd tribute band, dedicated to recreating the legendary sound and spectacle of the iconic rock group. With over 100 years of collective performing experience, this talented ensemble of five musicians meticulously crafts every detail, combining music, lights, video, and sound effects to bring audiences a truly authentic Pink Floyd experience. From greatest hits to full-album performances, Beyond The Wall continues to captivate both rock enthusiasts and devoted Floyd fans alike. Don't miss this extraordinary night of music and visuals—an encore experience that promises to be even bigger and more breathtaking than before!

National Performing Acts

at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield

The Wailers

2025 Natural Mystic 30th Anniversary

with special guests: Woody & The Rebel Alliance at The Colonial Theatre, Saturday, May 10 at 7:30pm. Tickets: Advance: $45 & Day of Event: $55



Get ready for an unforgettable night of reggae magic as The Wailers take the stage! Renowned for shaping the sound of the 1970s reggae movement, this legendary band continues to carry the torch of Bob Marley's iconic legacy. With Aston Barrett Jr. leading the charge, The Wailers will transport you with timeless classics and deep cuts from Marley's legendary repertoire, all performed with the same passion and authenticity that made them a cultural phenomenon. This is your chance to experience the heartbeat of reggae, live and electrifying.

Joining the lineup is Woody & The Rebel Alliance, a dynamic band known for their unique fusion of reggae-inspired jam rock. Since forming in 2009 in the Berkshire Hills, they've brought infectious grooves and genre-bending energy to every stage they play. Led by the charismatic Mike "Woody" Wood, their danceable rhythms and jam band freedom create a feel-good vibe you won't want to miss. Together, these two incredible acts promise a night filled with rhythm, soul and pure musical brilliance. Don't miss it!

Concerts at The Colonial

at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield

Lady Supreme: A Diana Ross Experience

at The Colonial Theatre, Saturday, April 12 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $30

Get ready to be dazzled by Lady Supreme: A Diana Ross Experience—a spectacular tribute celebrating the life and legendary music of the Supreme Diva herself. Deanna Carroll, accompanied by an elite ensemble of singers and musicians, delivers breathtaking, spot-on renditions of Diana Ross' greatest hits. From the soulful classics of The Supremes to her unforgettable solo sensations, you'll hear beloved anthems like “Endless Love,” “Ain't No Mountain High Enough,” “I'm Coming Out” and so many more. This show is a musical journey through the timeless hits that made Diana Ross a cultural icon.

Deanna Carroll brings extraordinary talent and commanding presence to the stage, making her the perfect artist to honor this music legend. With a career spanning collaborations with renowned artists like Joss Stone and Little Anthony, as well as performances with her own acclaimed funk band Jetstream, Deanna's vocal power and versatility shine in every note. Her dazzling costumes sparkle with the glamour of Diana Ross, while her vibrant storytelling captures unforgettable moments from Ms. Ross' life. Lady Supreme is more than a concert—it's an immersive celebration of the music, style, and legacy of a true diva.

Yacht Lobsters

at The Colonial Theatre Saturday, May 24 at 7:30pm. Tickets: Advance: $30

Set sail with Yacht Lobsters, the ultimate tribute to the smooth, buttery sounds of 1970s and 1980s soft rock! Based in New York City, this dynamic band brings the timeless hits of Steely Dan, the Doobie Brothers, Hall & Oates, Toto and more to life with a big, vibrant sound.

Blending classic Yacht Rock vibes with stellar vocals, a powerhouse horn section, and touches of NOLA funk, classic rock and jazz improvisation, Yacht Lobsters deliver a festive, feel-good experience like no other. So grab your captain's hat, sip that Piña Colada and get ready to rock the boat!

Live & In-Person Immersive Theatrical Event

at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield

Hershey Felder & Jonathan Silvestri

Rachmaninoff and the Tsar

The Music of Sergei V. Rachmaninoff, book by Hershey Felder, directed by Trevor Hay at The Colonial Theatre, Performance Dates: Saturday, May 31 at 7pm & Sunday, June 1 at 2pm. Tickets: $50

Step into the extraordinary world of Rachmaninoff and the Tsar, a mesmerizing theatrical journey that intertwines music, history, and memory. This poignant play breathes life into the legendary pianist-composer Sergei Rachmaninoff (Hershey Felder) as he navigates the twilight of his life in 1940s Beverly Hills. Haunted by memories of his homeland and a fateful encounter with Russia's last Tsar, Nicholas II, (Jonathan Silvestri) and the Grand Duchess Anastasia, Rachmaninoff's story explores themes of exile, identity and legacy. Featuring Rachmaninoff's most iconic compos

