Jon Stewart Will Perform At Tanglewood As Part Of Popular Artist Series

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Jon Stewart will join the Tanglewood Popular Artist Series for a performance on June 20 at 7:00 p.m., marking his first appearance at the Massachusetts venue.

The Emmy, Grammy, and Peabody Award-winning comedian will present a solo comedy show in the Koussevitzky Music Shed. The evening will also feature Stewart performing on drums with his band, Church and State.

Stewart currently serves as host and executive producer of The Daily Show, returning to the program in 2024 after his original 16-year run. His recent projects also include The Problem with Jon Stewart on Apple TV+ and The Weekly Show podcast. In addition to his work in entertainment, Stewart has been active in advocacy efforts supporting veterans and first responders, including work tied to the PACT Act and the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund.

Tickets for the performance will go on sale Monday, March 23 at 10:00 a.m. through Tanglewood’s official website and box office. A four-ticket limit will apply, and tickets will be available for seating inside the Koussevitzky Music Shed.

Ticketing and More Information

Tickets can be purchased at Tanglewood.org, by calling 888-266-1200, or at the Symphony Hall Box Office during regular hours.