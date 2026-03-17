OH, MARY! To Make Boston Premiere At Emerson Colonial Theatre

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Oh, Mary!, the Tony-winning hit comedy, will make its Boston premiere at the historic Emerson Colonial Theatre (an ATG Entertainment venue) for a two-week limited engagement from December 21, 2026 – January 3, 2027.

Written by Tony Award winner Cole Escola and directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024, and continues to play at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theatre’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record twelve times and became the first show of the 2024-2025 Broadway season to recoup its investment. Oh, Mary! opened to rave reviews in London’s West End on December 18, 2025.

Oh, Mary! is a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot (playwright Cole Escola).

The full creative team for the Broadway production includes dots (Scenic Designer), Holly Pierson (Costume Designer), Cha See (Lighting Designer), Daniel Kluger (Sound Design and Original Music), Drew Levy (Sound Designer), Leah J. Loukas (Wig Designer), Addison Heeren (Props Supervision), and David Dabbon (Musical Arrangements). Casting by Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 3 at 10AM EST. To sign up to be among the first to buy tickets via an exclusive presale, please visit EmersonColonialTheatre.com. All-in ticket prices start at $57.33. Plus, extend the celebration with a New Year’s Eve post-show party following the 8:30pm performance on December 31. Casting information will be announced at a later date.