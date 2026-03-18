JOHN CRIST LIVE! Comedy Tour Comes To Boston’s Boch Center This Fall

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Comedian John Crist will perform at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre in Boston on September 25 as part of the fall leg of his JOHN CRIST LIVE! TOUR.

The newly announced extension of the tour will include 25 additional cities. Crist’s stand-up work has drawn a wide audience both onstage and online, where he has accumulated more than 1 billion views across social media platforms. His recent comedy special, John Crist: Emotional Support, has surpassed 3.9 million views, and his podcast, Net Positive with John Crist, recently marked its 200th episode.

Crist has appeared on programs including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Good Morning America, and ESPN’s SEC Network. His current tour launched earlier this year and continues with performances across the United States.

“Y'all keep filling up these theaters, and I'll keep coming to town!” Crist said. “Especially the new cities! Huntington WV and Torrington, CT, I've literally never been to. Those types of shows are always a blast!”

Ticketing and More Information

Presale tickets will be available beginning March 18 at 10:00 a.m. local time through March 19 at 10:00 p.m. General public tickets will go on sale March 20 at 10:00 a.m. local time.