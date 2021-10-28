Join Clara For A THE NUTCRACKER Meet and Greet Tea Party At The Hanover Theatre

Embrace the magic of the holiday season by joining the star of The Nutcracker and her friends for a special one-hour meet-and-greet tea party in The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts' McDonough Room on November 7, 2021.

Seatings are available at 10:30 AM, 12:00 PM, & 1:30 PM. At this exclusive event, Clara will read the story of The Nutcracker ballet and whisk your child off to a sensational hour of dancing, decorating cookies, and a pretend tea party!

Take personal photos with this iconic ballerina, receive a signed autograph picture and enter for a chance to dance away with Clara's famous pointe shoes!

"There is no other event like Cookies and Tea with Clara at The Hanover Theatre," said Jennifer Agbay, director of dance. "To witness young girls and boys arriving in their Sunday best is truly one of the best times of the year!"

Cookies will be provided for decorating and taking home but will not be consumed during the event. Tickets are $20. Parents need not to buy a ticket. They may observe the event, but seating is for children only. Tickets are available online at TheHanoverTheatre.org, by phone at 877.571.SHOW (7469), or at The Hanover Theatre box office located at 2 Southbridge Street in downtown Worcester.

Note: Due to COVID-19, this annual event has been modified. Attendees will be REQUIRED TO WEAR MASKS at all times. Children will take part in an "imaginary" tea party (no juice will be served). Cookies will be provided for decorating and taking home, but will not be consumed during the event.