John Legend to Perform at Tanglewood in September

Multiplatinum singer-songwriter and 12-time Grammy winner John Legend will join The Boston Symphony Orchestra's Labor Day weekend lineup for the 2023 Tanglewood Popular Artist Series.

Legend will perform a special solo concert in Tanglewood’s Koussevitzky Shed on Sunday, September 3 at 7 p.m.



Tickets to Legend’s September 3 show will go on public sale on Wednesday, June 28 at 10 a.m. There will be a 4-ticket limit per purchase.

About “An Evening with John Legend”



This special solo performance will feature songs and stories with 12-time Grammy winner John Legend. Experience intimate re-imaginings of his greatest hits (“All of Me,” “Ordinary People,” "Tonight"), unexpected stories from Legend's life and career, and selections from his most recent release, Legend ("Nervous," "Wonder Woman").



About John Legend

Multiplatinum artist and activist John Legend made history as the first African American man to join the prestigious EGOT club. The 12-time Grammy Award-winner released his eighth studio album, Legend, in September 2022, and will return as a judge on season 24 of the Emmy-nominated show The Voice this fall. Full bio included press kit.



About the 2023 Tanglewood Popular Artist Series



John Legend is the latest addition to an exciting lineup of talent on Tanglewood’s stages this summer. The 2023 Tanglewood Popular Artists schedule now includes:

Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! with Celebrity Guest Karen Allen, June 22

Steve Miller Band with Very Special Guest Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, June 23

Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Very Special Guests Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets, July 1

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss with Special Guest JD McPherson, July 2

James Taylor, July 3 and July 4 (sold out)

Train with Special Guest Parmalee, August 24

Jackson Browne, August 31

Guster, September 2

John Legend, September 3 (On sale: June 28 at 10 a.m.)

Tickets for the previously announced Popular Artists concerts and all other performances at Tanglewood are available at tanglewood.org.



Click here for photos and bios related to all 2023 Tanglewood Popular Artist Series programs



* * *

Program Details for the 2023 Popular Artist Series at Tanglewood

Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!

With Celebrity Guest Karen Allen

June 22, 2023 at 8 p.m.

NPR’s oddly informative news quiz program returns to Tanglewood! Now in its 25th season, the Peabody Award-winning series offers a fast-paced, irreverent look at the week’s news, hosted by Peter Sagal along with Official Judge and Scorekeeper Bill Kurtis.

Steve Miller Band

With Very Special Guest Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers

June 23, 2023 at 7 p.m.

Guitarist, multi-platinum-selling singer-songwriter, bandleader, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, and Songwriters Hall of Fame electee Steve Miller is beyond excited to finally get back on the road.

Elvis Costello & The Imposters

With Very Special Guests Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets

July 1, 2023 at 7 p.m.

Elvis Costello and The Imposters with Charlie Sexton as special guest have joined the lineup for the Popular Artists Series at Tanglewood. This will be the 2003 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee’s first Shed appearance at Tanglewood.

With Special Guest JD McPherson

July 2, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

“These are songs that have gone into our hearts way back in time, but got lost in the twists and curves of the passing years,” says Robert Plant. “You hear them and you go ‘Man, listen to that song, we got to sing that song!’ It’s a vacation, really—the perfect place to go that you least expected to find.



Please note: there is a 4-ticket limit per purchase for this event. Mobile tickets will be made available to purchasers 72 hours prior to the concert.

July 3, 2023 at 8 p.m.

July 4, 2023 at 8 p.m.

James Taylor and his All-Star Band celebrate the start of the Tanglewood season with two intimate and memorable performances.



Proceeds from the July 4 concert will be donated by Kim and James Taylor to Tanglewood. Fireworks to follow the July 4 concert.



Please note: Tickets to this event went on sale in January and are currently sold out.

Train

With Very Special Guest Parmalee

August 24, 2023 at 7 p.m.

Since their formation in 1994, multi-GRAMMY Award-winning, diamond-selling band Train has had 14 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100, 12 albums on the Billboard 200 albums chart, and has sold more than 10 million albums and 30 million tracks worldwide.

Jackson Browne

August 31, 2023 at 7 p.m.

A member of both the Rock and Roll and the Songwriters Halls of Fame, Jackson Browne is a perennial Tanglewood favorite returning for his seventh show to kick off Labor Day Weekend.

Guster

September 2, 2023 at 7 p.m.

Formed in 1991 when the founding members were students at Tufts, Guster has released eight studio albums and built a large and loyal following through national and international tours.



An Evening with John Legend

September 3, 2023 at 7 p.m. Tickets on sale: June 28 at 10 a.m.

This special solo performance will feature songs and stories with 12-time Grammy winner John Legend. Experience intimate re-imaginings of his greatest hits (“All of Me,” “Ordinary People,” "Tonight"), unexpected stories from Legend's life and career, and selections from his most recent release, Legend ("Nervous," "Wonder Woman").

All Popular Artist events will take place in the Koussevitzky Music Shed at Tanglewood (Lenox/Stockbridge, Mass.) except for Guster, which will be in Tanglewood’s Seiji Ozawa Hall.

How to Purchase Tickets



Tickets are now on public sale and may be purchased through tanglewood.org, by calling 888-266-1200, or by visiting the Symphony Hall Box Office in Boston. The Tanglewood Box Offices are open for the summer season beginning Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 12 p.m. and hours of operation can be found here.



For information about accessible seats and other accommodations, call 617-638-9431 or email access@bso.org, or visit tanglewood.org/accessibility.

About the 2023 Tanglewood Season



Tanglewood, one of the country’s premier summer music festivals and summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra since 1937, is located in the Berkshire Hills of Lenox and Stockbridge, Massachusetts. Tanglewood is also the home of the Tanglewood Music Center, the acclaimed summer music academy founded by Serge Koussevitzky in 1940. The Tanglewood Learning Institute, housed in the new Linde Center for Music and Learning (2019), is the Festival’s newest programming, offering dynamic and leading-edge performances and events connecting patrons with musicians, artists, students, academics, and cultural leaders through wide-ranging activities. Tanglewood also presents an annual Popular Artist Series in the Koussevitzky Music Shed (1938) and recital and chamber music concerts in Ozawa Hall (1997). Tanglewood is a driver of more than $103 million in economic impact in the Berkshires each year, based on a 2018 third-party study by Stephen Sheppard, Professor of Economics at Williams College.



See the full Tanglewood 2023 schedule here.