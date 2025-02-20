Jeremy Denk to Join Academy of St Martin in the Fields for Music Worcester's Concert Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Music Worcester has announced that Jeremy Denk will replace pianist Bruce Liu when Academy of St Martin in the Fields performs on Sunday March 9th at 6:00PM at Mechanics Hall in Worcester. Mr. Liu had to unfortunately withdraw from this tour due to illness.

“We are excited to have another opportunity to welcome Jeremy Denk to Worcester.” said Adrien Finlay, Executive Director of Music Worcester. “It is an extraordinary opportunity and rare treat to hear a renowned pianist playing two different programs in one month. We wish Bruce Liu a speedy recovery and hope to introduce him to our audience in the future."

Jeremy Denk will return to Mechanics Hall March 22 to play Bach’s Piano Partitas, as part of Bach’s Birthday Bash Weekend, part of THE COMPLETE BACH, Music Worcester’s 11-year project to present live performances of all 1000+ works written by J.S. Bach.

Called “a pianist you want to hear no matter what he performs” by the New York Times, Jeremy Denk is the recipient of both the MacArthur 'Genius' Fellowship and the Avery Fisher Prize, and a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. He is also known for his original and insightful writing on music, which The New Yorker’s Alex Ross praises for its “arresting sensitivity and wit.” His New York Times bestselling memoir, Every Good Boy Does Fine was published by Random House in 2022.

The London-based Academy of St Martin in the Fields is renowned for fresh, brilliant interpretations of the world’s greatest orchestral music. Founded in 1958 by Sir Neville Marriner, the Academy of St Martin in the Fields has evolved into a musical powerhouse, an orchestra renowned across the world for its commitment to the musical freedom of its players and the sharing of joyful, inspiring performances.

For their concert with Music Worcester, Academy of St Martin in the Fields will perform Haydn’s Symphony No. 29 in E Major, Aaron Copland Quiet City, John Adams Shaker Loops, and Shostakovich’s Piano Concerto No. 1with soloist Jeremy Denk.

Building on its rich global legacy, the Academy of St Martin in the Fields remains one of the world’s most-recorded orchestras, igniting a love for classical music in people around the world through live performance and digital initiatives. ASMF continues a busy international touring program alongside a significant presence in the UK – making it one of the country’s most celebrated cultural exports.

ASMF’s player-led approach empowers every member of the orchestra. This creates a direct line and electrifying connection between the orchestra and audiences, resulting in ambitious and collaborative performances that transcend the more traditional conductor-led model.

