Jazz At Sunset Returns With Dwight & Nicole And Michael Dutra

Jazz at Sunset returns this summer with two new groups presented by 90.5 WICN Public Radio and the Theatre District Alliance. Dwight & Nicole performs on Friday, July 12 at 6:30 pm and Michael Dutra and the Strictly Sinatra Band performs on Friday, August 2 at 6:30 pm. The outdoor concerts are on sale now to WICN members and members of The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory and go on sale to the public on Tuesday, June 4 at 10 am.

The area behind the theatre will be transformed into an outdoor, picnic-style concert venue that includes food trucks and cash bars. Alcohol may not be brought in and must be purchased at the event, but concert-goers are welcome to bring their own picnics.

Tickets for each Jazz at Sunset concert are $20 per person or $140 for a VIP stage-front table for four people. The parking lot immediately adjacent to the theatre, accessed from Federal Street, will be reserved for VIP ticket holders only; one free parking voucher per table. Other parking options include the Federal Plaza Parking Garage at a nominal charge or metered street parking, free after 5 pm in most locations. Those not in the VIP area should bring their own chairs.

Tickets are available online at TheHanoverTheatre.org, by phone at 877.571.SHOW (7469) or at The Hanover Theatre box office located at 2 Southbridge Street in downtown Worcester.

Dwight & Nicole is an American indie-soul band fronted by Dwight Ritcher & Nicole Nelson. Ritcher and Nelson met in Boston when they were both just out of school and cutting their teeth on the local club scene. They discovered a shared love of classic blues greats like Albert King and Lighting Hopkins, covering songs by their vocal heroes Mavis Staples, Jimmy Witherspoon and Etta James. All the while obsessing over writing, and honing their own original music.

Dwight & Nicole began performing live as a duo; touring the Northeast and developing a strong fan base. They then self-released two critically acclaimed albums through crowd funding. Over the next few years they would become very well known regionally for their dynamic live shows and well crafted songs, gaining plenty of industry respect with nods for nine Boston Music Awards, seven Boston Pheonix Awards, seven Daysie Awards and six New England Music Awards.

Both Ritcher and Nelson posess strong natural voices that stop you dead in your tracks. Whether belting or whispering, their singing commands attention. They are both also captivating performers, multi-instrumentalists and songwriters. This rare mix finds them standing out from the crowd of up and coming East Coast bands.

Michael Dutra is a Rhode Island native. Since 2002 he has been performing his tribute to Frank Sinatra all over the United States, from Las Vegas to Miami to Boston, in supper clubs, dinner theatres, performing arts centers, corporate events and private parties. Michael has been hailed as one of the finest interpreters of the Sinatra sound in the world. He recently recorded the vocals for a "twix candy bar commercial" being viewed in South America by millions of people every day. He has also performed at the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel in NYC opening for Howie Mandel. Michael continues to perform regularly from Maine to Miami approximately 275 nights a year in all types of venues. His true passion comes out when he is performing with his own Strictly Sinatra Band.





