Jason Robert Brown, Donna McKechnie & More to Headline MR. FINN'S CABARET at Barrington Stage

Barrington Stage Company has announced the 2023 Summer Series of Mr. Finn's Cabaret on the lower level of the Sydelle and Lee Blatt Performing Arts Center (36 Linden Street) from June 4 through September 3.

The exciting lineup includes BSC favorite David Lutken (June 4-5), BSC's Musical Theatre Conservatory Company (June 26), Tony Award-winner Donna McKechnie (July 9-10), Todd Almond (July 16), Tony Award-winning composer/lyricist Jason Robert Brown (August 31-September 1) and BSC Associate Artist and Broadway favorite Alan H. Green (September 2-3).

Named after the Tony Award-winning composer William Finn (Falsettos; The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) in 2012, Mr. Finn's Cabaret features an intimate 90-seat cabaret space.

The 2023 Mr. Finn's Cabaret Series is sponsored by Judy and Marty Isserlis.

All shows will start at 8:00 p.m. with the bar/house opening at 7:15 p.m. Reserved seating. Call the BSC Box Office 413-236-8888 or purchase online at BarringtonStageCo.org/Tickets.

Sunday, June 4 & Monday, June 5 at 8:00 p.m.

David Lutken and The Seat of the Pants Band - The Best Folks I Know!

David Lutken is back, and the Seat of the Pants Band is with him! This incredible quintet from the wonderful world of "guitar theater" performs a truly jaw-dropping variety of songs across genres and centuries. With their many instruments, they will play songs from Americana to jazz standards to musical theatre to ancient tunes from the British Isles! $45.

Monday, June 26 at 8:00 p.m.

Musical Theatre Conservatory Cabaret

Meet the talented 2023 Musical Theatre Conservatory Company. Catch them here at BSC so you can say "you knew them when!" $15.

Sunday, July 9 & Monday, July 10 at 8:00 p.m.

Donna McKechnie - Take Me to the World: The Songs of Stephen Sondheim

Tony Award-winner Donna McKechnie celebrates one of Broadway's greatest composers by performing songs from his shows and film scores. She shares stories of her time working with him (Forum, Company, Follies), revealing the great influence he had in her life professionally and personally. $60.

Sunday, July 16 at 8:00 p.m.

Todd Almond - Todd Almond Loves You

The celebrated singer-songwriter (Broadway's The Girl from the North Country) makes his Mr. Finn's debut with a funny and intimate evening of his songs, stories and his trademark unexpected covers. A native Midwesterner but longtime New Yorker, he explores his split life with his unique and beautiful songs that have been covered by everyone from Betty Buckley to Courtney Love. $40.

Thursday, August 31 & Friday, September 1 at 8:00 p.m.

An Evening with Jason Robert Brown

For this unique performance, Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist Jason Robert Brown (Mr. Saturday Night, Parade, 13, The Last Five Years) will incorporate an eclectic mix of material, featuring music from his shows and solo albums throughout his acclaimed career. $60.

Saturday, September 2 & Sunday, September 3 at 8:00 p.m.

Alan H. Green - Finally

Beloved BSC Associate Artist (Who Could Ask for Anything More? The Songs of George Gershwin, The Hills are Alive with Rodgers & Hammerstein) and Broadway favorite Alan H. Green (Sister Act, School of Rock), presents his first-ever solo cabaret to close out Barrington Stage Company's 2023 Cabaret Season. $55.

Two additional cabarets will be announced shortly for August 13-14 and August 21.

ABOUT BARRINGTON STAGE COMPANY

Barrington Stage Company (BSC) is an award-winning theatre located in Pittsfield, MA, in the heart of the Berkshires. Co-founded in 1995 by Julianne Boyd, BSC's mission is to produce top-notch, compelling work; to develop new plays and musicals; and to engage our community with vibrant, inclusive educational outreach programs. Alan Paul succeeded Ms. Boyd as the company's Artistic Director in 2022.



BSC attracts over 60,000 patrons annually and has gained national recognition for its superior-quality productions and comprehensive educational programming, including the award-winning Playwright Mentoring Project, the Musical Theatre Conservatory, Youth Theatre, KidsAct! and other initiatives. The company has become integral to the economic revitalization of downtown Pittsfield.

BSC's reputation for excellence began with a smash revival of Cabaret that moved to Boston in 1997 for an extended run. The theatre's prominence grew with the world premiere of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee by William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin (BSC 2004; Broadway 2005-2008, winner of two Tony Awards). Other notable productions include the world premiere of Christopher Demos-Brown's American Son (BSC 2016; Broadway 2018); Mark St. Germain's Freud's Last Session (BSC 2009; Off-Broadway 2010-2012); Leonard Bernstein, Comden & Green's On the Town (BSC 2013; Broadway 2014, four Tony Award nominations); Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company, starring Aaron Tveit (2017); and West Side Story in honor of Leonard Bernstein and Jerome Robbins' centenaries (2018).



BSC develops and commissions new work with two programs: PlayWorks, which supports the creation of new plays, and the Musical Theatre Lab, which develops new musicals. Since 1995, BSC has produced 45 new works, 22 of which have moved to New York and major US regional theatres.

Barrington Stage Company has ushered in an exciting new era under the leadership of Artistic Director Alan Paul and Managing Director Meredith Lynsey Schade. The 2023 season will include a wide range of productions from iconic musicals, powerful plays, star-studded cabaret performances and much more. BSC's upcoming season will delight and inspire audiences of all ages. For more information on the upcoming season, please visit barringtonstageco.org.