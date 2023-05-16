Jason Robert Brown, Donna McKechnie & More to Headline MR. FINN'S CABARET at Barrington Stage

The lineup also features David Lutken and Alan H. Green.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Video: Go Inside Rehearsals For EVITA at American Repertory Theater Photo 2 Video: Inside Rehearsals For EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Reagle Music Theatre Of Greater Boston Announces THE LITTLE MERMAID And OKLAHOMA! For Summ Photo 3 Reagle Music Theatre Of Greater Boston Announces THE LITTLE MERMAID And OKLAHOMA! For Summer Season
The Latinx Theatre Commons Announces Participants In The 2023 Designer & Director Colabora Photo 4 The Latinx Theatre Commons Announces Participants In The 2023 Designer & Director Colaboratorio

The Latinx Theatre Commons Announces Participants In The 2023 Designer & Director Colaboratorio

Barrington Stage Company has announced the 2023 Summer Series of Mr. Finn's Cabaret on the lower level of the Sydelle and Lee Blatt Performing Arts Center (36 Linden Street) from June 4 through September 3.

The exciting lineup includes BSC favorite David Lutken (June 4-5), BSC's Musical Theatre Conservatory Company (June 26), Tony Award-winner Donna McKechnie (July 9-10), Todd Almond (July 16), Tony Award-winning composer/lyricist Jason Robert Brown (August 31-September 1) and BSC Associate Artist and Broadway favorite Alan H. Green (September 2-3).

Named after the Tony Award-winning composer William Finn (Falsettos; The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) in 2012, Mr. Finn's Cabaret features an intimate 90-seat cabaret space.

The 2023 Mr. Finn's Cabaret Series is sponsored by Judy and Marty Isserlis.

All shows will start at 8:00 p.m. with the bar/house opening at 7:15 p.m. Reserved seating. Call the BSC Box Office 413-236-8888 or purchase online at BarringtonStageCo.org/Tickets.

Sunday, June 4 & Monday, June 5 at 8:00 p.m.

David Lutken and The Seat of the Pants Band - The Best Folks I Know!

David Lutken is back, and the Seat of the Pants Band is with him! This incredible quintet from the wonderful world of "guitar theater" performs a truly jaw-dropping variety of songs across genres and centuries. With their many instruments, they will play songs from Americana to jazz standards to musical theatre to ancient tunes from the British Isles! $45.

Monday, June 26 at 8:00 p.m.

Musical Theatre Conservatory Cabaret

Meet the talented 2023 Musical Theatre Conservatory Company. Catch them here at BSC so you can say "you knew them when!" $15.

Sunday, July 9 & Monday, July 10 at 8:00 p.m.

Donna McKechnie - Take Me to the World: The Songs of Stephen Sondheim

Tony Award-winner Donna McKechnie celebrates one of Broadway's greatest composers by performing songs from his shows and film scores. She shares stories of her time working with him (Forum, Company, Follies), revealing the great influence he had in her life professionally and personally. $60.

Sunday, July 16 at 8:00 p.m.

Todd Almond - Todd Almond Loves You

The celebrated singer-songwriter (Broadway's The Girl from the North Country) makes his Mr. Finn's debut with a funny and intimate evening of his songs, stories and his trademark unexpected covers. A native Midwesterner but longtime New Yorker, he explores his split life with his unique and beautiful songs that have been covered by everyone from Betty Buckley to Courtney Love. $40.

Thursday, August 31 & Friday, September 1 at 8:00 p.m.

An Evening with Jason Robert Brown

For this unique performance, Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist Jason Robert Brown (Mr. Saturday Night, Parade, 13, The Last Five Years) will incorporate an eclectic mix of material, featuring music from his shows and solo albums throughout his acclaimed career. $60.

Saturday, September 2 & Sunday, September 3 at 8:00 p.m.

Alan H. Green - Finally

Beloved BSC Associate Artist (Who Could Ask for Anything More? The Songs of George Gershwin, The Hills are Alive with Rodgers & Hammerstein) and Broadway favorite Alan H. Green (Sister Act, School of Rock), presents his first-ever solo cabaret to close out Barrington Stage Company's 2023 Cabaret Season. $55.

Two additional cabarets will be announced shortly for August 13-14 and August 21.

ABOUT BARRINGTON STAGE COMPANY

Barrington Stage Company (BSC) is an award-winning theatre located in Pittsfield, MA, in the heart of the Berkshires. Co-founded in 1995 by Julianne Boyd, BSC's mission is to produce top-notch, compelling work; to develop new plays and musicals; and to engage our community with vibrant, inclusive educational outreach programs. Alan Paul succeeded Ms. Boyd as the company's Artistic Director in 2022.

BSC attracts over 60,000 patrons annually and has gained national recognition for its superior-quality productions and comprehensive educational programming, including the award-winning Playwright Mentoring Project, the Musical Theatre Conservatory, Youth Theatre, KidsAct! and other initiatives. The company has become integral to the economic revitalization of downtown Pittsfield.

BSC's reputation for excellence began with a smash revival of Cabaret that moved to Boston in 1997 for an extended run. The theatre's prominence grew with the world premiere of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee by William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin (BSC 2004; Broadway 2005-2008, winner of two Tony Awards). Other notable productions include the world premiere of Christopher Demos-Brown's American Son (BSC 2016; Broadway 2018); Mark St. Germain's Freud's Last Session (BSC 2009; Off-Broadway 2010-2012); Leonard Bernstein, Comden & Green's On the Town (BSC 2013; Broadway 2014, four Tony Award nominations); Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company, starring Aaron Tveit (2017); and West Side Story in honor of Leonard Bernstein and Jerome Robbins' centenaries (2018).

BSC develops and commissions new work with two programs: PlayWorks, which supports the creation of new plays, and the Musical Theatre Lab, which develops new musicals. Since 1995, BSC has produced 45 new works, 22 of which have moved to New York and major US regional theatres.

Barrington Stage Company has ushered in an exciting new era under the leadership of Artistic Director Alan Paul and Managing Director Meredith Lynsey Schade. The 2023 season will include a wide range of productions from iconic musicals, powerful plays, star-studded cabaret performances and much more. BSC's upcoming season will delight and inspire audiences of all ages. For more information on the upcoming season, please visit barringtonstageco.org.




RELATED STORIES - Boston

CLUE: On Stage Comes to Boston Next Month Photo
CLUE: On Stage Comes to Boston Next Month

It’s not just a game anymore! CLUE: On Stage is written by Sandy Rustin. Adapted from the Paramount Pictures film written by Jonathan Lynn and the board game from Hasbro, Inc. Additional materials by Hunter Foster and Eric Price.

Sandra Bernhard To Take The Stage At City Winery NYC May 30 And City Winery Boston June 2 Photo
Sandra Bernhard To Take The Stage At City Winery NYC May 30 And City Winery Boston June 2

The inimitable Sandra Bernhard will perform live with her all new show Sandra Bernhard “Spring Affair” at City Winery NYC on May 30th and at City Winery in Boston, MA on June 2nd. Bernhard will perform “Spring Affair” with her band, while she also continues to perform live throughout 2023 around the country and overseas.

A.R.T. Names 2023 ACOM Cohort, Launching Learning Intensive for Arts Leaders Photo
A.R.T. Names 2023 ACOM Cohort, Launching Learning Intensive for Arts Leaders

American Repertory Theater has announced the members of the 2023 cohort of its Arts & Cultural Organizational Management (ACOM) program.

Boston Symphony Names Chad Smith as New President and CEO Photo
Boston Symphony Names Chad Smith as New President and CEO

The Boston Symphony Orchestra has announced the appointment of Chad Smith, one of the country’s leading orchestral music executives, as the institution's next President and Chief Executive Officer, effective early fall 2023.


More Hot Stories For You

CLUE: On Stage Comes to Boston Next MonthCLUE: On Stage Comes to Boston Next Month
A.R.T. Names 2023 ACOM Cohort, Launching Learning Intensive for Arts LeadersA.R.T. Names 2023 ACOM Cohort, Launching Learning Intensive for Arts Leaders
Levitate's Backyard Bar & Community Space Opens This WeekLevitate's Backyard Bar & Community Space Opens This Week
ROOTED Comes to Lyric Stage Boston in JuneROOTED Comes to Lyric Stage Boston in June

Videos

Photos & Video: Check Out New Promos for CHICAGO on Broadway Video Photos & Video: Check Out New Promos for CHICAGO on Broadway
Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis' Video
Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis'
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL Video
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL
Halle Bailey Performs 'Part of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID Video
Halle Bailey Performs 'Part of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
The Umbrella Arts Center (5/12-6/04)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Chorus Line
Weston Friendly Society of the Performing Arts (5/13-5/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Prom
SpeakEasy Stage Company (5/05-6/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Lehman Trilogy
Huntington Theatre (6/13-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An American in Paris
The Cape Playhouse (7/26-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brian Regan
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (11/02-11/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Revolution of Her Own!™ Deborah Sampson
Chelmsford Public Library (5/17-5/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Madagascar The Musical
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (5/19-5/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kansas: Another Fork in the Road 50th Anniversary Tour
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (10/12-10/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Mad Ones
Studio Theatre Worcester (6/16-6/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You









close sound sound