James Monroe Iglehart and More Set for Broadway In Worcester 2025-2026 Season

Broadway in Worcester has revealed its 2025-2026 season featuring Tony Award winners James Monroe Iglehart, Matt Doyle, and Lindsay Mendez.

On Friday, September 12, 2025, Broadway in Worcester will kick off its season with Tony Award winners James Monroe Iglehart and Seth Rudetsky. Sirius XM radio host Seth Rudetsky is bringing his Broadway concert series back to Worcester! Rudetsky is teaming up with Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart for a one-night-only special-event concert that will be filled with intimate, funny, behind-the-scenes stories mixed with incredible performances of the songs Iglehart has performed on Broadway and beyond. The set list will have Iglehart recreating show-stopping performances from his unique Broadway career, like "What a Wonderful World" from his Tony-nominated portrayal as Louis Armstrong, Thomas Jefferson's "What'd I Miss?" from Hamilton and, of course, the Genie's "Friend Like Me" from Aladdin.

Iglehart won the Tony Award and the Drama Desk Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for originating the role of Genie in Aladdin on Broadway. He appeared on Broadway in two productions simultaneously-in the smash hit Hamilton playing Lafayette/Jefferson, and with Freestyle Love Supreme as their special guest star. He made his Broadway debut in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Iglehart then originated the role of Bobby in Memphis on Broadway. He most recently starred as Louis Armstrong in A Wonderful World. He has recurred on television in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the Netflix series Maniac opposite Jonah Hill and Emma Stone, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt as Coriolanus Burt, the rival of Titus Andromedon played by Tituss Burgess. Iglehart also guest starred on Girls5Eva, Law & Order: SVU, Sesame Street, At Home with Amy Sedaris, Perfect Harmony, Gotham, Elementary, and The Good Wife. He has been a guest co-host on The View alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Sherri Shepherd, and Jenny McCarthy. He was the host of the HGTV competition show Tiny Homes: The Biggest Little Christmas Showdown. His numerous voice-over credits include playing Lance Strongbow for Disney's hit animated show Tangled. He currently voices the villainous Mr. Puppypaws on Supperkitties for Disney Junior. He made his feature debut opposite Richard Gere, Peter Dinklage, and Jullianna Margulies in the Three Christs. He also appears in the film Disenchanted from Disney.

On Wednesday, December 10, 2025 Tony Award winner Matt Doyle will be joined by GRAMMY Award and Emmy Award winning music director John McDaniel for his show Make the Season Bright. Get ready for a festive and intimate evening with Matt Doyle featuring songs from his album, Make The Season Bright, and timeless classics from the Great American Songbook. Perfect for cozying up with holiday cheer (and maybe an ugly sweater or two), the evening promises unforgettable music and a warm holiday glow.

Matt Doyle won the 2022 Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his performance as Jamie in Broadway's revival of Company. Broadway credits include Tony-winning musicals The Book of Mormon and Spring Awakening; Tony Award-winning Best Play War Horse; and the revival of Bye Bye Birdie. Matt made his UK stage debut as Frank Sinatra in Sinatra The Musical. Off-Broadway credits include Conversations With Mother, Little Shop of Horrors, Sweeney Todd, and Brooklynite. On television, he played Jonathan on the CW's Gossip Girl. He has performed at Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops, at symphonies across the country, and continues to headline a sold-out solo show throughout New York City and beyond. Up next, Matt will star as Jay Gatsby in South Korea's production of The Great Gatsby.

Broadway in Worcester will finish its season with Tony Award Winner Lindsay Mendez, also accompanied by music director John McDaniel on Friday, March 20, 2026. Known for her tremendous, roof-raising voice and searing stage energy, Lindsay will recount stories and songs that highlight her Tony Award winning career. The gifted singer and actress won the 2018 Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics awards for her performance as Carrie Pipperidge in Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel. Most recently on Broadway, Lindsay starred as Mary Flynn, opposite Jonathan Groff and Daniel Radcliffe in the smash hit revival Merrily We Roll Along. Lindsay has also appeared in Significant Other, Wicked, Godspell, Everyday Rapture, and Grease on Broadway. She is celebrated for her star turn in Pasek & Paul's Dogfight, which premiered at Second State Theater in 2012, where she earned Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama League Awards nominations.

Broadway in Worcester, launched by Worcester native Eric Butler in 2022, is committed to providing Central Massachusetts' audiences with the opportunity to see Broadway's most celebrated talents perform locally. Past performers have included Laura Benanti, Kelli O'Hara, Jessie Mueller, Santino Fontana, Megan Hilty, Christine Ebersole, and Cheyenne Jackson, as well as the late Broadway legend Chita Rivera.

In addition to providing local access to celebrity performances, Broadway in Worcester fosters collaboration between top talents and the area's local high school and college students and their arts faculty through free educational programming. Artists participate in master classes or workshops for students and educators prior to their performances. More information about Broadway in Worcester's free educational workshops can be found on www.broadwayinworcester.com. This initiative is supported by the George F. and Sybil H. Fuller Foundation, The Fletcher Foundation, UniBank, JJ Bafaro, Inc., Carr Financial Group, and Jim and Nancy Coghlin, Founders of DetecTogether.

In a statement, Butler reflected, "Once again, Broadway in Worcester, is experiencing an embarrassment of riches with some of the theater's biggest stars performing in our community. Three shows. Three Tony Award winners. I am thrilled to have James and Seth kick off our season - this duo's innate sense of showmanship goes unmatched. Matt Doyle and Lindsay Mendez are two of the most talented and versatile actors and vocalists of their generation. How exciting to have them joined by the award winning accompanist John McDaniel, a musician who helped foster my own love of musical theater during his tenure as The Rosie O'Donnell Show's on-air bandleader. This is going to be a spectacular season."

Season subscriptions are available. Pick your two favorites or select all three shows, and save up to $45! Two-show packages are $120-$220 and three-show packages are $180-$330 including all fees, depending on show selection, price level and availability. Save on handling fees in-person at The Hanover Theatre box office. A limited number of VIP tickets are available which include premium seats, a Broadway in Worcester swag bag, and a post-show meet and greet with photo opportunity.

